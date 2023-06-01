End of WinRAR? Windows 11 will gain native support for RAR, 7zip and more files

- Advertisement -

Microsoft has already announced that it will release several new features for Windows 11 in the coming months and one of them will be native support for RAR, 7zip and other files based on the open source project libarchivewhich are the ones we still need WinRAR to open, at least for now.

According to Microsoft, support should be basic, allowing files to be opened and extracted directly by the system’s native File Explorer, which should be enough for most people. Despite this, this change is enough to worry WinRAR developers, as the software is paid with free use for 40 days, although the vast majority of people just ignore the warning to buy a license. - Advertisement - This fact is so widespread that even the developer herself has joked about it on her official Twitter account, where she also spoke about native support for files in Windows 11.