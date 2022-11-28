End of the wait: there is already a presentation date for the Xiaomi 13... and there is nothing left!

The information that had been happening regarding the arrival of the new range of high-end phones Xiaomi 13 they made it clear that it would not be long before they were made official. But it was not thought to be a matter of days. The Asian company has published information that clearly indicates the day and time when smartphones will become a reality.

Specifically, the new Xiaomi 13 will be announced (in China as usual) on the day December 1st. Therefore, in three days those who were waiting for the launch of these terminals -which aim to be the best in the Android market- will be a reality. And, by the way, the time is as follows: 12:00 in Spain. Much sooner than expected, since most sources indicated that it would be in the middle of next month when these devices would officially be released.

Besides, and as usual for generations, it is expected that in the same event the Android customization layer MIUI 14 be presented to the whole world. And, additionally, the event will feature the launch of some accessories such as some wearable device and, of course, there will be no shortage of new headphones (probably the Buds 4) from Xiaomi.

An image that shows something of the new Xiaomi

The aforementioned information includes an image that is quite well chosen because it reveals some small detail, but without revealing anything that is especially important. An example of what we say is that it is clearly shown that the frames of the Xiaomi 13 will be especially thin -it aims at 1.61 millimeters-, which will help to increase the attractiveness of the terminal and, also, to optimize the dimensions that the phone will have (hopefully this will not affect the resistance of the panel).

Xiaomi

In a second image that has been published by Xiaomi itself, you can see that the edges of the sides of the new phone will be very smooth, without missing a small curvature to give an infinite screen sensation when viewing the device from the front. But, what is really striking here will be how flat the side of the team will end up being, something that contrasts with previous generations of the Asian firm’s smartphones.

What to expect in these new phones

On the one hand, what is certain is that the processor of all models will be the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, being the first that will put it into play within the high-end range of Android products. But, in addition, there are some details that are practically taken for granted. Without going any further, the screen AMOLED LPTO will have a 2K resolution and will have dimensions of 6.6 inches (without missing a frequency of 120Hz). In this component, what is expected is a significant jump in brightness, but the final power of this feature remains to be seen.

Additionally, it is believed that in the photography section what the user will find is a combination of three 50MP sensors. The main one will be a Sony IMX989 that would have optical stabilization and that, in addition, will use the improvements proposed by Leica to improve both the quality of the photos and the recordings. And, to all that has been said, both the Xiaomi 13 and the Pro model should be added a charging speed of 120Wwhich is not bad at all.

smart

>