End of the road: Google Maps is no longer supported on Wear OS 2 watches

By Abraham
End of the road: Google Maps is no longer supported on Wear OS 2 watches
Google has already discontinued the Keep app for smartwatches with Wear OS 2 and now it’s time for Maps, which is also no longer available for watches with this system. The information was discovered by the 9to5Google portal team when trying to install Google Maps on a Motorola Moto 360.

As we can see in the print below, Google Play informs that Maps is no longer compatible with devices with Wear OS 2, as is the case with the Moto 360. This means that from now on the development of the application will be focused exclusively on Wear THE 3.

Google Maps is no longer compatible with Wear OS 2. Image: 9to5Google

While this is bad news for Wear OS 2 watch owners, it’s understandable that Google would focus on optimizing its apps for its latest watch, the Google Pixel Watch.

In addition, we have more and more options of smartwatches with Wear OS 3 on the market like the Galaxy Watch 4, Watch 5, the Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition and many others, which also forces Google to focus on the new generation instead of watches. older.

