End of the notch? iPhone 16 Pro may adopt Face ID under OLED screen in 2024, say rumors

Apple has kept a large notch on the screen of its cell phones since the launch of the iPhone X in 2017. The cutout serves to house the sensors for facial recognition with Face ID, and despite having undergone changes to become more discreet, it is still a annoying for a lot of people, but that could change with the launch of the iPhone 16 Pro in 2024. According to a new report released this Tuesday (28) by the The Elec, Face ID sensors are expected to be hidden under the iPhone 16 Pro screen, ensuring a larger viewing area, since the only cutout on the display would serve to house the front camera. On most cell phones in the industry, a small circle-shaped notch is used.

Currently, the solution used by Apple for the camera and TrueDepth sensors for Face ID is the pill-shaped notch called "Dynamic Island", which succeeded the notch reduced from the iPhone 13 compared to the iPhone 12, iPhone 11 and iPhone X. It should be noted that, if the brand's first cell phone with Face ID under the screen really is the iPhone 16 Pro — scheduled to be launched in 2024 —, there would be a probability that the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will maintain the notch of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, contradicting rumors that cheaper models would have Dynamic Island. Motorola Razr 2023 has possible release date revealed in leak

This would occur as a way of following Apple’s strategy, which reserves the big news for the most expensive cell phones, while the cheapest usually receive new features with a certain “delay”. The iPhone 14, for example, does not have the Dynamic Island, 120 Hz screen or the same A16 Bionic processor as the iPhone 14 Pro. “If the current trend continues, Apple may use under-display Face ID on cheaper (non-Pro) models in 2025,” says the report, indicating that this technology could make its entry-level debut with the iPhone 17.

Under-screen camera may arrive in 2026

Face ID under the screen could be a way for Apple to "test the waters" before migrating all sensors below the panel, so that the iPhone 18 Pro is the brand's first phone with an under-display cameraaccording to analysts, who predict the arrival of this technology to the manufacturer's products in 2026. The new information reiterates a report published by the same newspaper in the previous month, however, the new expectation is that Face ID under the screen will only be introduced with the Pro models of the iPhone 16. The basic models should continue with a notch or Dynamic Island. Apple, as usual, does not comment on the matter.

