End of the line: see which Samsung Galaxy phones may not receive Android 14 with One UI 6.0

After a preliminary list revealed which Galaxy smartphones will be updated to Android 14 with One UI 6.0, now it’s time to check which devices should stay without the update.

Currently, Samsung has several software policies, ranging from two major Android updates to up to four updates. It all depends on the year of release of the smartphone.

Generally speaking, this makes the entire Galaxy S21 lineup and later models eligible for Android 14. The same applies to the Galaxy A23, A33, A52 and A72 models.