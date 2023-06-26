End of the line: see which Samsung Galaxy phones may not receive Android 14 with One UI 6.0

After a preliminary list revealed which Galaxy smartphones will be updated to Android 14 with One UI 6.0, now it’s time to check which devices should stay without the update.
Currently, Samsung has several software policies, ranging from two major Android updates to up to four updates. It all depends on the year of release of the smartphone.
Generally speaking, this makes the entire Galaxy S21 lineup and later models eligible for Android 14. The same applies to the Galaxy A23, A33, A52 and A72 models.
Despite the smartphones in the preliminary list below not receiving Android 14 and One UI 6.0, they should still receive security updates for a year or two (depending on the category).
- Galaxy S10 Lite
- Galaxy S20 FE
- Galaxy S20 / Galaxy S20 Plus / Galaxy S20 Ultra
- Galaxy Note 10 Lite
- Galaxy Note 20 / Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
- Galaxy Z Flip (LTE/5G)
- Galaxy Z Fold 2
- Galaxy A22 (LTE/5G)
- Galaxy A32 (LTE/5G)
- Galaxy A51
- Galaxy A71
- Galaxy Tab A8
- Galaxy Tab A7 Lite
- Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2020)
For now, Samsung does not confirm the exact release date of One UI 6.0, but if the Android 13 schedule is repeated this year, everything indicates that the update will be available before the end of the year.
It is worth remembering that the list of devices that must be updated can be checked at this link.
