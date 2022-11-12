End of the line! Meta ends smart displays division and gives up on launching watch

Update (11/12/22) – JB
After giving up on selling its Portal smart displays to the consumer market, Meta decided to leave this market for good🇧🇷 The information was revealed by former executives and several leakers after the company laid off about 11,000 employees.
According to Reuters, even two smartwatches that were planned to hit the market in 2024 have also been discontinued.
Meta had already given up on selling smart displays in June this year and promised to continue delivering the devices to the corporate audience, but that changed and the cost cut also made the company close the Portal hardware division for good.
With this change in positioning, Meta’s hardware department must now work exclusively on the development of augmented and virtual reality glasses.
For now, Meta has not commented on the matter.
Original text (10/06/22)
Facebook Portal: company abandons smart display market
In an official statement released this Friday (10), Facebook confirmed that it is leaving the smart display market🇧🇷 According to the social network, sales of Portal devices will continue until the end of stock.
In addition, consumers using the Portal will also receive “long-term” support so that their devices continue to function and receive new features over the next few years.
Portal displays have never been more popular with the consumer audience as Amazon and Google offer much more choice with their personal assistants.
In its statement, Facebook also clarifies that it must continue selling Portal displays to corporate customersas this will be the new focus of its smart home division.
According to the most recent data, the largest revenue from the sale of Portal displays is precisely in the business segment. During 2020, 600,000 units were sold, and that number jumped to 800,000 in 2021. On the other hand, in retail, the devices are not even known to the public.
It is worth remembering that in addition to killing the Portal line, Facebook has also cut other investments. An example of this is that the company paused development on a watch and also halted plans for some augmented reality (AR) glasses.
Market analysts say Meta is following the example of other Silicon Valley companies and being more conservative in investments. This is because the global economic scenario requires the company to increase its cash and reduce expenses.