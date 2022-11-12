End of the line! Meta ends smart displays division and gives up on launching watch

After giving up on selling its Portal smart displays to the consumer market, Meta decided to leave this market for good🇧🇷 The information was revealed by former executives and several leakers after the company laid off about 11,000 employees.

According to Reuters, even two smartwatches that were planned to hit the market in 2024 have also been discontinued.

Meta had already given up on selling smart displays in June this year and promised to continue delivering the devices to the corporate audience, but that changed and the cost cut also made the company close the Portal hardware division for good.

With this change in positioning, Meta’s hardware department must now work exclusively on the development of augmented and virtual reality glasses.

For now, Meta has not commented on the matter.