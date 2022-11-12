Project of AEREZONA DEVELOPERS. Contact Us at: +92-300-3308001 email at: [email protected]
HomeTech NewsEnd of the line! Meta ends smart displays division and gives...

End of the line! Meta ends smart displays division and gives up on launching watch

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
End of the line! Meta ends smart displays division and gives up on launching watch
- Advertisement -

Update (11/12/22) – JB

After giving up on selling its Portal smart displays to the consumer market, Meta decided to leave this market for good🇧🇷 The information was revealed by former executives and several leakers after the company laid off about 11,000 employees.

According to Reuters, even two smartwatches that were planned to hit the market in 2024 have also been discontinued.

Meta had already given up on selling smart displays in June this year and promised to continue delivering the devices to the corporate audience, but that changed and the cost cut also made the company close the Portal hardware division for good.

With this change in positioning, Meta’s hardware department must now work exclusively on the development of augmented and virtual reality glasses.

- Advertisement -

For now, Meta has not commented on the matter.

Image/reproduction: Facebook Portal of the first generation.

Original text (10/06/22)

Facebook Portal: company abandons smart display market

In an official statement released this Friday (10), Facebook confirmed that it is leaving the smart display market🇧🇷 According to the social network, sales of Portal devices will continue until the end of stock.

In addition, consumers using the Portal will also receive “long-term” support so that their devices continue to function and receive new features over the next few years.

Portal displays have never been more popular with the consumer audience as Amazon and Google offer much more choice with their personal assistants.

End of the line Meta ends smart displays division and

Image/Reproduction: Facebook Portal 10 inches.

In its statement, Facebook also clarifies that it must continue selling Portal displays to corporate customersas this will be the new focus of its smart home division.

According to the most recent data, the largest revenue from the sale of Portal displays is precisely in the business segment. During 2020, 600,000 units were sold, and that number jumped to 800,000 in 2021. On the other hand, in retail, the devices are not even known to the public.

- Advertisement -

It is worth remembering that in addition to killing the Portal line, Facebook has also cut other investments. An example of this is that the company paused development on a watch and also halted plans for some augmented reality (AR) glasses.

Market analysts say Meta is following the example of other Silicon Valley companies and being more conservative in investments. This is because the global economic scenario requires the company to increase its cash and reduce expenses.

>#wrapperApp {-webkit-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);-moz-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);box- shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);padding: 5px;background-color: white;display: flex;height:155px;}#appImage {width: 25%;} #appLogo {width: 154px;height: 154px;}#appDetails {flex-grow: 1;padding-left:1px;}#name {font-size:150%;}#price, #developer, #size {font-size:80%; }#links{flex-grow: 1;padding-left:50px;}.lojaImg {width: 35px;height: 35px;margin-right:3px;vertical-align:middle;}.lojaImgWindows {width: 27px;height: 27px;margin-left:3px;padding-right:6px;vertical-align:middle;}.lojasdivs {margin: 5px;margin-bottom:10px;}.lojalinkmobile {margin-right: 6px;}.lojas {margin- right:6px;margin-top:13px;}#lojasmobile{display:none;} @media only screen and (max-device-width: 480px) { #wrapperApp {height:auto;}#appDetalhes {padding-left:42px ;}#lojasmobile {display:block;}#lojalinkmobile {font-size:85%}#nome {pading-bottom:4px;margin-bottom:4px;font-size:110%;}# price, #developer, #size {display:none;}.shops{display:none;}.shopImg {width: 19px;height: 19px;}.shopImgWindows{width: 19px;height: 17px;}#appLogo {width: 115px;height: 125px;} }
- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Apple

10 practical tips to create free logos

Creating a logo is a somewhat different task than creating other types of visual...
Communication

Photoshop or GIMP? Which one is better for editing photos and images

When we talk about editing photos, Photoshop is the first program that comes to...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.