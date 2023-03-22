5G News
End of the line?! Lenovo may have given up on Legion in the gaming cell phone segment

Tech News

By Abraham
1679484311 end of the line lenovo may have given up on.jpeg
A Lenovo may have given up on launching gaming smartphones within the Legion line. The information was confirmed by a company employee through the Weibo social network.

According to the post, this business is not profitable and this may have made Lenovo’s management cut the launch of new devices, since the global scenario is one of crisis and low demand.

With that, the Legion will apparently have the same fate as Xiaomi’s Black Shark.

For those who don’t remember, during the launch of the Xiaomi 13, Lu Weibing even said that the market does not need gamer smartphones in 2023, since the sector is on the brink of death.

In search of the lost app, free apps and games for a limited time: Starlight, MatchColours and more

Image/playback: Weibo.
The last gamer product released by Lenovo was the Legion Y70. The device was announced in August with a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor and a highly competitive price in the range of 3,000 yuan (~R$ 2,280).

However, all indications are that the high performance and distinctive package had no effect on the market and sales may have been disappointing. For now, Lenovo’s official channels still don’t confirm Legion’s death in the smartphone sector.

In any case, Lenovo’s departure leaves gamer users with only two options: ASUS ROG and Nubia Red Magic. That is, something that is not healthy for the competition.

Do you believe we still need gamer smartphones in 2023? Does the market still have an audience? Tell us your opinion here in the comments field.

