End of the line: Kyocera announces its exit from the consumer cell phone market

A Kyocera it is officially leaving the mobile market for the common consumer. This information comes from the brand itself, which announced the measure after having suffered a loss of JPY 2.27 billion (equivalent to R$ 81 million) during the month of February this year. As already mentioned, the company must leave only the part of the market that usually makes products for the traditional customer. That is, it will continue its operations with models aimed at the corporate side. In this sense, the company’s president, Hideo Tanimoto, spoke about the difficulty in marketing to the general market.

Apparently, Kyocera has not been able to stand firm in the face of competition from Chinese brands Xiaomi and OPPO. In addition, the market in Japan has other strong names in this market, such as Sony and Sharp. Even so, it is a low for the category, as the company has been involved in the sector since 1989. However, the company's launches in recent years have not been as popular. Some examples of models it has brought out in the past include the lightest cell phone in the world, launched in 2018 in the Japanese market. The weight, in turn, stood out for being only 50 g.




