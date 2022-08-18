End of prints? WhatsApp is working on blocking screenshots on Android

Yesterday WhatsApp launched its native version for Windows that does not require a cell phone connection and today we already have information about more features that should arrive in the version of the application. This time, WhatsApp is working on for certain messages.

The novelty was detected by the WABetaInfo portal in version 2.22.18.16 of WhatsApp Beta for Android. The feature that is not yet active blocks screenshots on images and videos uploaded with the “view once” feature enabled. The idea is to bring even more privacy to users, preventing media from being leaked, especially in these cases. Here’s how the warning should be shown in the app:

prints-WhatsApp-is-working-on-blocking-screenshots-on.jpeg" width="660" height="1474">

It is worth mentioning that this function does not prevent someone from using another phone to take a screenshot, so you still need to be careful when sending images and videos that you don't want to share with others. Unfortunately, it is not yet possible to say when the screenshot lock will come to the stable version for Android and iOS, but we expect the feature to be released in beta in the coming weeks.

