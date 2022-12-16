End of an era! Ash and Pikachu will not be protagonists of the new Pokémon anime

This week, we learned that this milestone in the protagonist’s career was just the first step in closing out his journey.

The Pokémon Journeys series was a true revolution in the anime of the franchise, showing a true evolution of Ash and serving as a tribute to all the regions that we had seen until then. Shortly before the end of the current season, we saw Ash becoming the World Champion, which was a pleasant surprise for the fans.

Since the Pokémon anime began in 1998, Ash and Pikachu have had countless adventures, faced off against dozens of Gym Leaders, and participated in many championships.

Over the years and generations, older fans felt that the anime formula was getting worn out, mainly due to the lack of evolution and growth of the protagonist, who always kept his eternal 10 years old.

In recent years, the Pokémon Journeys anime has introduced us to a new co-protagonist and also brought a lot of evolution to Ash, culminating in his World Championship victory.

Now that the games Pokémon Scarlet and Violet were released, bringing a new generation of little monsters and a new region, the mystery reigned about what would be the future of the anime, since the Pokémon Company had not yet revealed the release date of the new episodes.

This week, with the release of episode 136, which was the last of the current season, we finally discover the future of anime and it will be a complete revolution for the franchise.

In the official preview, we learned that starting January 23, 2023, we will have the start of an 11-episode miniseries, which will see the end of Ash’s journey to become a Pokémon Master.