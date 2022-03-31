Latest newsIreland

‘End of an era’ as beloved Dublin jewellery shop closes after over 40 years

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

A beloved Dublin jewellery shop has announced that it is set to close after more than 40 years in business.

Read moreMinister Ring allocates additional funding to St Vincent De Paul for challenging post-Christmas period

Duggan Jewellers, which is located in Fairview, has produced fine quality jewellery pieces for many years.

Read:

The new file explorer will finally arrive with Windows 10X

Taking to social media, the owners announced the sad news that they intend to close on May 28.

Read moreRecord 656 patients waiting for hospital bed

Read more: RTE Ryan Tubridy listener slams ‘cruel’ investment scams after death of sister

They said: “Not a lot you can say. Thank you everyone for all your support, friendship and encouragement over the last 42 years. The end of an era.

Read moreSo was it you? Winners of €38.9m EuroMillions jackpot contacts National Lottery

“We will officially close our business on May 28. Thank you so much for everything.”

The shop is currently holding a closing down sale, with huge discounts on watches, rings, necklaces and bracelets.

Read:

Four people rushed to hospital after horror crash on the M50

Devastated customers took to social media to wish the owners well and thank them for the service over the years.

One person wrote: “Very sorry to hear this, you’re the only proper jeweller that I trust any of my jewellery with. You’ll be missed by so many.”

Another wrote: “Very sad news, best of luck to the owners in the future.”

A third added: “So sorry to hear this, I’ve always bought jewellery here, wishing you all the best in the future.”

While someone else posted: “Brilliant jewellers, won’t be the same without you.”

Read more: RTE Liveline listeners hear Dublin jewellers come under fire for selling ’empowering’ swear word ring

Read more: Temple Bar Jewellers to close after 50 years in business

Sign up to the Dublin Live Newsletter to get all the latest Dublin New straight to your inbox

Via | Dublin live>
Previous articleMTT S60: The first Chinese graphics card for gaming with its own architecture
Next articleThis summer we will have fully autonomous Tesla cars on the roads of Europe
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Tech News

This summer we will have fully autonomous Tesla cars on the roads of Europe

In the United States, some of the Tesla cars already have the FSD package installed, an update that...
Tech News

MTT S60: The first Chinese graphics card for gaming with its own architecture

The Chinese company More Threads has presented the MTT S60, a graphics card that has the honor of...
Ireland

Energy prices Ireland: €200 credit to come off bills from next week

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan has said the €200 energy credit will begin to come off people’s bills...
Android

Find Bluetooth trackers with your smartphone: feature on Android coming soon?

  Google looks with interest i Bluetooth tracker today represented on the market above all by Apple's AirTags, by...

© 2021 voonze.com.