Enabot receives a new member in its family of social robots to provide exceptional care

Enabot returns to the Kickstarter crowdfunding platform to raise funding for the newest member of its family of social robots. It is called EBO X, and it is the new member of the family designed to take care of children and adults, and even other members of the same family, including pets, providing well-being and security at home, especially when they are not They can be attended in person for whatever reason.

EBO X has the necessary technology to be able to function at home, facing possible obstacles that may appear in its path, to be able to go to any corner of the house to carry out its activities.



Within its possibilities, it is capable of reaching its own charging station in a solvent way at those moments in which it already has little battery to obtain the necessary energy and continue working.

A great little caretaker of the home

In addition to being a faithful companion for the different members of the family, with whom you can interact in different ways, being able to accompany the children to their rooms, and capable of also offering games and other types of entertainment to pets, EBO X can also act as a home watchdog, sending alerts when it detects suspicious movements and sounds, and even notice someone without permission entering areas of the house that are marked as restricted.

Also take care of your health

It is also capable of sending alerts when it observes that an elderly relative has fallen to the ground, so that they can be attended to immediately, even by the emergency services, counting for this with various types of alerts, and it is even able to remind people at certain times to take prescribed medications.

In this regard, EBO X also has facial recognition technology, to be able to recognize the different members and address each of them when necessary.

It should also be noted that users can keep EBO X at the home of elderly relatives to care for them from a distance.

EBO X also as communication device

And of course, with its stabilized 4K camera and microphone, EBO X is also suitable for making video calls. Users will be able to manage all aspects of this impressive device through its companion app.

The company has achieved 1,692% financing in its campaign, which is still active, and which will continue to be so for 49 more days, with various rewards to acquire it starting from the equivalent of 537 euros onwards.

More information: Enabot EBO X