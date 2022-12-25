Enable More Frequent Updates in iPhone Live Activities

- Advertisement -

Now that iOS 16.2 has arrived, Apple is really looking to strengthen and update everything related to new features that help more and more users, such as more and more specific customization for Live Activities. On this occasion, you will be able to know how to enable the More Frequent Updates option, so just keep reading to find out everything related to this.

What are iOS Live Activities?

The recent possibility that came with iOS 16, Live Activities work as various interactive notifications, which you can directly view all the time from your lock screen and in real time while they are updating. For example, if you need to know the results and relevant movements of a sporting event live or if you have requested a service such as Uber, you will be able to find out the requested trip in real time.

Now, there are slight changes when you use this feature on an iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. Well, Live Activities can be viewed directly from the Dynamic Island. At the moment the Premier League matches are available, although it is thought that over time you will be able to look at the results of other well-known leagues. You will have the function from the Dynamic Island through the scoreboard that will be updated completely live. Obviously, you will visualize the number of goals by each team on both sides.

In case you require more information, just long press on the Dynamic Island to extend what the Live Activities show and thus have all the plays step by step among other data.

Turn on More Frequent Updates on iPhone

Now that the iOS 16.2 update is out, there are a few improvements to the feature, such as being able to have much more up-to-date Live Activities with a much greater frequency range. However, Apple notes that you have to be careful, as the battery consumes a little more.

However, this cost may be worth it, as this option may receive users who frequently use Live Activities to share updated information or be fully up to date with your schedules and travel itineraries. Whatever the case, follow the steps below to activate it.

Remember to have your iPhone’s Live Activities active first. You also have to have the latest version of the operating system with iOS 16.2. Remember that you can verify this information by accessing Settings, followed by General and finally, Software update.

Access iPhone Settings.

Select the app that is compatible for Live Activities. For example the TV app.

Then you will have to access Live Activities and click on the Live Activities option for said app.

Remember to fully verify that the app has the live function active.

Activate the switch located next to More Frequent Updates.

In the event that the More Frequent Updates option does not appear, it may be because the app does not have the update that supports this function, so you could also check the update of the app with which you want to activate the function. Although you will probably also have to check if the developer actually provided the correct support for the feature in regards to their application.

If you do not plan to implement this compatibility, remember that you can always try other application options. In this way you can be fully aware in real time of all the notifications of said application. It is also advisable to check the frequent iOS updates that will arrive over time and that may support Live Activities.