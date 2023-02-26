Enable iOS beta in Settings with iOS 16.4 onwards

- Advertisement -

Apple for the time being continues to constantly add major changes and now covers the developer aspect as well as the public beta updates of the iPhone with iOS 16.4 onwards. Continue reading this post to learn how to enable the following iOS beta updates through Settings.

For the notes of the first developer beta of iOS 16.4, the Cupertino company points out the changes in detail. They comment that starting with the iOS and iPadOS 16.4 beta updates, all subscribers to the Apple Developer Program will have a new method to enable developer betas directly from the Software Update section in Settings.

According to the note, it indicates that the option will be fully automatic for devices that are already subscribed to the service and that update to the latest beta version. If you want to know how to find this function from Settings, The most important thing is that you sign in with the Apple ID that you have subscribed to the Apple Developer Program. For the following versions of iOS and iPadOS, this will be the only way to enable developer betas, while configuration profiles will no longer allow access.

- Advertisement -

As data, it is important to note that the option was not active on the iPhone since the first developer build of iOS 16.4, in addition to including a button in case you want to test the public beta.

Activate the iOS beta in Settings for 16.4 onwards

First of all it is important that you know that for this process you must have the iOS 16.4 beta running or in any case just wait for the public version of iOS 16.4. Continue reading to know everything about it.

First of all, you will have to start the Settings app on your iPhone or, failing that, the iPad that is already running iOS 16.4.

The next thing is to click on General and then enter Software Update.

You will have to choose the new button that will appear from Beta Updates. It is important that you know that it could take a while for it to appear.

Now, you will only have to choose the developer beta or you can also access the public beta.

The Apple ID will need to match the login on your iPhone and the login on the developer program account or also with Apple’s public beta program.