Enable haptic keyboard in iOS 16

The release of iOS 16 brought multiple updates and quite practical features that can make users’ lives better, such as feedback on the iPhone . Below you can find out how to it on your device.

Apple had previously tested this feature on the iPhone thanks to the Taptic Engine programmed into the iPhone 7. Thanks to this technology, 3D Touch was improved, via some small vibrations on your device that indicated the owner of the actions that occurred.

However, the company decided to end 3D Touch technology from iOS 13, turning the tables on something a bit different, naming the new feature Haptic Touch. With it, it was enough to press and hold on some elements of the user interface, making it possible to see emails, reorder icons, even access the camera even on the lock screen.

After some time, Apple has been evolving these technologies, bringing the Haptic Touch to the iOS 16 keyboard. Thanks to the arrival of the update, it renews the vibrations that the keyboard of your device maintains. However, this option starts off by default, but it is easy to access it through settings.

Activate Haptic Touch in iOS 16

start, opening Settings .

. Click on Sounds and Haptics.

Once you access, in Keyboard Comments you will find the Sound and Haptic section.

Once started, the Sound switch will produce a “click” that you can perfectly hear when you enter options regarding the haptic system. Among which is, typing a letter on your keyboard, in addition to taking tactile feedback depending on each section configured for the haptic function.

Also remember that you can activate the physical silence button on your device, which obviously turns off the keyboard sound. In case you disable it, it will record the physical vibration.

It may be that these functions, although not so commented on by the company itself, may also be of great help at some point. Since these features allow vision-impaired iPhone users to better understand the actions they perform that have activated the keyboard.

Although, on the other hand, activating the Taptic Engine feature also makes you a little curious about how it could affect your device. So turning it off would also count as one less component working on your iPhone. The fact that this function is disabled by default speaks to how the company believes that this feature works more as something more personal in each user.