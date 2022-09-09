EMUI 13 system is confirmed by Huawei and should arrive soon in the Mate 50 line

recently that the EMUI 13 operating system will soon be available for smartphones in the Mate 50 line, a top-of-the-line generation that debuted last Tuesday (6) bringing advanced specifications including Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 platform. , and a 50 MP camera. According to information, the Asian brand has listed the devices on its official website, mentioning the EMUI 13 software by name, which is a strong indication that the devices will be updated in the coming weeks, receiving the current version of the company’s proprietary interface on global models.

Although the website brings confirmation, for now the manufacturer has not taken a position on the matter, nor has it informed when the official announcement of the system will be made. In China, Huawei released the update to the public beta version of HarmonyOS 3 on phones compatible with this generation of software that brings general improvements, new features and AI integration. - Advertisement - Strangely, the company did not reveal details about the possible launch of the system during the Huawei Developer Conference 2022, an event and that the Chinese giant presented news that will be made official soon. Last year, EMUI 12 d with the Mate 40 Series lineup, while HarmonyOS 2 was made available for other devices.

According to information, EMUI 13 will bring important improvements in accessibility compared to previous generations of the system, visual novelties and improvements in dark mode, which from this version can be scheduled, allowing you to use light mode in a certain period and activate dark mode automatically at the same time. night.