5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
ChatGPT
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
HomeTech NewsEmployment relationship between driver and Uber is not recognized by the TST...

Employment relationship between driver and Uber is not recognized by the TST for the 8th time

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
Employment relationship between driver and Uber is not recognized by the TST for the 8th time
1678219555 employment relationship between driver and uber is not recognized by.jpeg
- Advertisement -

The Superior Labor Court (TST), once again, ruled out the existence of an employment relationship between partner drivers and the Uber. This is the eighth decision handed down by the Labor Court recognizing that there is no formal relationship between the two parties.

This time, the decision was taken by the 4th Panel, when analyzing an appeal against the decision of the Regional Court of Rio Grande do Sul that had already denied recognition of employment to the driver from Porto Alegre. The discussion on this topic is old and already generated divergent interpretations.


According to the decision, the type of work intermediated by the platform is characterized by flexibility, that is, “the driver was free to choose the trips he would take, his days and his hours of service”, not being obliged to work.

- Advertisement -

Therefore, the decision, published last Wednesday (1st), took into account the professional’s freedom to choose the days and times they want to use the platform, in addition to the court’s own case law in judgments on the subject.

Thus, Minister Alexandre Ramos, rapporteur for the unanimous decision, maintained that the activity does not meet the criteria defined by the CLT, including legal subordination, as the law covers the “classic employment relationship”.

In Depth7 days ago How to improve the performance of your processor and extend its useful life The performance of the processor installed in any PC is determined by several factors. Some are immutable, like the architecture, the number of cores and threads and …
  • TAGS

“The new forms of work must be regulated by their own law, and, while the legislator does not edit it, the judge cannot apply, indiscriminately, the standard of the employment relationship”, said the magistrate.

Jurisprudence

In recent years, several instances of Europeian Justice have formed consistent jurisprudence on the relationship between Uber and partners, pointing to the absence of legal requirements for the existence of an employment relationship.

Across the country, there are already more than 3,200 decisions recognizing that there is no employment relationship with the platform. The platform claims that drivers they only contract the digital intermediation technology offered by the company through the application.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Apple

8 of the 10 best-selling smartphones in the world in 2022 are from Apple, points out Counterpoint

Data from a survey by the company specialized in market analysis Counterpoint Research showed...
Microsoft

Champions League 2022/23: find out where to watch the games of the week on TV and online [07/03/23]

This Tuesday (7), the second round of the round of 16 of the UEFA...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: info@voonze.com

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.