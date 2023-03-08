Employment relationship between driver and Uber is not recognized by the TST for the 8th time

The Superior Labor Court (TST), once again, ruled out the existence of an employment relationship between partner drivers and the Uber. This is the eighth decision handed down by the Labor Court recognizing that there is no formal relationship between the two parties. This time, the decision was taken by the 4th Panel, when analyzing an appeal against the decision of the Regional Court of Rio Grande do Sul that had already denied recognition of employment to the driver from Porto Alegre. The discussion on this topic is old and already generated divergent interpretations.





According to the decision, the type of work intermediated by the platform is characterized by flexibility, that is, “the driver was free to choose the trips he would take, his days and his hours of service”, not being obliged to work. - Advertisement - Therefore, the decision, published last Wednesday (1st), took into account the professional’s freedom to choose the days and times they want to use the platform, in addition to the court’s own case law in judgments on the subject.

Thus, Minister Alexandre Ramos, rapporteur for the unanimous decision, maintained that the activity does not meet the criteria defined by the CLT, including legal subordination, as the law covers the "classic employment relationship". "The new forms of work must be regulated by their own law, and, while the legislator does not edit it, the judge cannot apply, indiscriminately, the standard of the employment relationship", said the magistrate.

