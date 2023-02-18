Emperor Nero is resurrected with AI to bring life to the Coliseum

Rome’s Colosseum Archaeological Park has created an artificial intelligence chatbot based on the ancient emperor Nero, which can strike up conversations with visitors to provide information about the monument and purchase tickets.

Most of the users who have used the service have done so in Italian, followed by English and French.

The Nero chatbot has been designed by the Italian company Machineria in collaboration with the French company Ask Mona, and it is really having a lot of acceptance among visitors.

The chatbot interacts through an online chat interface. Visitors can type their questions into the chat, and the chatbot uses artificial intelligence to understand the questions and provide relevant answers. The chatbot can also provide information about visiting hours, which helps to decongest calls and customer service.

Our friend Nero has been active on the Colosseum website for a few days, however, the archaeological park carried out a chatbot testing phase for 25 days at the beginning of January 2023.

As soon as you start chatting with him, he introduces himself and continues with:

Dead? Well, yes… but I have been brought back to life as an artificial intelligence. That is why I ask for your patience if my answers are not always correct. The more we chat, the more I learn!

Are you looking for the address of the Colosseum? Naturally, it is located in Piazza del Colosseo, 1.

Very basic, yes, but it is a great step to make the tourism pages more entertaining.