Emotional scenes at Dublin Airport as families reunite for Christmas holidays

Dozens of families were gathered in the arrivals hall of Dublin Airport this morning waiting on loved ones to touch down on Irish soil for Christmas.

The Ingoldsby family, mum Karen, dad Colm, daughter Ciara and dog Bobby were waiting for their daughter Claudia to arrive.

It had been seven months since the family had all been together, as Claudia moved over to the States to work as a solicitor in a law firm.

Claudia was flying in from Newark and “the tears were flowing” as her family anxiously awaited her arrival.

When Claudia did eventually arrive, the reaction from the family dog Bobby was the best of all.

He immediately ran to her, wagging his tail and jumped with excitement.

Claudia told Dublin Live that the first thing she’s going to do is get breakfast.

She said: “I’m going to go home and get a proper fry. (Her mam) has the Superquinn sausages ready and all.”

850,000 people are due to travel through Dublin Airport this Christmas, compared to almost 1.5 million people who passed through during the same time in 2019.







However, this year’s passenger numbers are expected to be much larger than 2020, when just 235,000 people travelled through the airport.

From last Friday, December 17 to Tuesday, January 4, 2021 there is expected to be an average of 45,000 departing and arriving passengers each day.

Last year, there was an average of just 12,000 passengers per day over the Christmas season.