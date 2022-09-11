Emmy 2022: who are the actresses nominated for Best Actress in drama and where to see them?

The nominations of Emmys 2022 were announced on July 12 and this ceremony that rewards the best of American TV will be broadcast in the United States by NBC on September 12 and for Latin America by TNT signals. The production in charge of the event will be produced by Done and Dusted Y HudlinEntertainmentand will be led by Hamish Hamilton. Kenan Thompson will be the host. Next, we tell you who are the es to win as best tic actress.

jodie eat of Killing eve

jodie eat is a British actress who characterizes Villanelle, the protagonist in this thriller called killing eve (4 seasons). The series follows Villanelle, a psychopathic assassin, and Eve, an MI6 agent who is on a mission to catch her. In this story, these two intelligent women will become obsessed with each other, who will go head to head in an epic game of international chase. She has been for her performance in the last season, where she has found a new community in an attempt to prove that she is not as evil as they think. To eat She was also nominated for best actress for this same series in 2019 and 2020. It can currently be seen on Paramount+.

Laura Linney from Ozarks

Ozarks recounted the experiences of a family where a finance man moved with his family to the Ozarks. And there, after a money laundering scheme began to turn dark, the father of the family was forced to pay a debt to a Mexican drug trafficker to support his family. In this history laura linney It characterized the wife of the financier, named Wendy Byrde, who many consider the villain of the drama series surrounded by crime and drugs, of 4 seasons. Wendy has been married to Marty Byrde for nearly 20 years. Together they have two children, Charlotte and Jonah. you can see it in Netflix.

Melanie Lynskey from yellowjackets

yellowjackets tells about a team of successful high school football players who happen to be the (un)lucky survivors of a plane crash that crashes into the deepest wilderness of Ontario. The series chronicles their attempts at survival while following their current lives in 2021. Melanie Lynskey She plays Shauna Shipman, one of the leads in her adult years, who is a dissatisfied housewife with a reckless teenage daughter and an uncaring husband. Her life is drastically changed once again when the true events of what happened during her time surviving the accident threaten to be revealed. you can see it in Paramount+.

Sandra Oh from Killing eve

sandra oh it is Eve Polastri, a former MI5 security officer and MI6 (British Intelligence Agency) agent who puts his life aside to focus solely on the notorious assassin Villanelle, his obsession with her turning into love throughout the series. The American actress of South Korean descent has been nominated for best drama actress for her performance in the fourth and final season, as well as her partner Jodie Eat.

actresses-nominated-for-Best-Actress.jpeg" "(min-width: 800px) 50vw, 90vw" loading="lazy"> “Killing Eve” is a spy thriller series, produced in the UK by Sid Gentle Films for BBC America and BBC Three. Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer are protagonists. (BBC) actresses-nominated-for-Best-Actress.jpeg" "(min-width: 800px) 50vw, 90vw" loading="lazy">

Reese Witherspoon from The Morning Show

The Morning Show is a series of drama and journalism. The synopsis reads: “It’s a day-to-day look at the people who help Americans wake up each day, exploring the challenges faced by those who work in morning television.” In this story, currently with 2 seasons, the last one released in 2021, it stars Jennifer Aniston Y Reese witherspoon; Ella, nominated for these 2022 Emmys for Outstanding Actress in a Drama, for Bradley Jackson’s Ella, host of the show The Morning Show from the UBA. His story is that his parents divorced after he was sent to jail for drunk driving and killing a child. So this well-known public figure in journalism lives apart from her father and has not spoken to him for 15 years. He also had an abortion at age 15, without his mother’s knowledge. And he argues a lot with both of them. You can watch the series at AppleTV+.

Zendaya of euphoria

euphoria tells the life story of a group of high school students who navigate between drugs, sexual relations, traumas, social networks, love and friendship. Zendaya is the protagonist of this story that kept millions of fans glued to the screen. In this drama, the actress plays the character Rue Benett, a 17-year-old recovering drug addict struggling to find her place in the world. Fresh out of rehab, Ella Rue has no intention of staying clean and she struggles to understand what the future holds, until she meets Jules, the eclectic and intriguing new girl in town. Zendaya was nominated for her impeccable performance in the second season, where she tries her best to find a balance in her life. Available in hbo max.

