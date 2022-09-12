Emmy 2022: meet the nominees for Best Comedy Actress and where to watch their series

The 74th award ceremony of the Emmy will take place on Monday, September 12 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, to showcase the best of television in the last year. Among the highlights of the list of nominations, we also have the female stars who shone in that are available on various digital platforms. What is it about?

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

In 2018, the won the Emmy in the same category and, for the fourth season of the fiction, she will compete once thanks to the role of Miriam Midge Maisel. In this continuation, a new path opens up for the protagonist that will force her to move away from home, but she wonders if that distance will cause changes in her dynamics with her family and close friends. All episodes can be seen on Prime Video.

nominees-for-Best-Comedy-Actress-and.jpg" "(min-width: 800px) 50vw, 90vw" loading="lazy"> Rachel Brosnahan plays Midge, a housewife turned stand-up comedian. (Prime Video) nominees-for-Best-Comedy-Actress-and.jpg" "(min-width: 800px) 50vw, 90vw" loading="lazy">

- Advertisement -

Fifth Brunson (Abbott Elementary)

It is the comedy series of the moment and one of the most potential to obtain victory. Created by and starring Brunson, the story follows the few teachers who are reluctant to leave their jobs at a Philadelphia public school. This group of teachers faces precariousness and difficulty in carrying out projects with the aim of helping their students achieve success in their lives. The production satirizes the shortcomings of the educational system in the US and rescues the important work of teaching in the growth process of children and adolescents. Available in Star+.

Quinta Brunson is the protagonist and creator of mockumentary-style comedy. (Star Plus)

Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)

to the star of The Big Bang Theory We saw her mark a before and after in her career with the debut of this title in 2020. Two years later, she returned in a second season where the mysteries still remain unsolved. Cassandra Bowden is a full-time flight attendant who wakes up one day in a hotel room next to a dead body in Bangkok. She doesn’t remember the night before due to excessive drinking and hides this secret without really knowing if she could be the killer. to see in hbo max.

- Advertisement -

Issa Rae (insecure)

Rae is also one of the candidates for the Emmys 2022 for his leading role in this dramatic comedy that premiered its fifth season last year. The production portrays the life of a black woman in modernity through the experiences of two twentysomethings who forged a friendship after meeting at Stanford University. In that sense, racial issues, gender, sexuality, the challenges of adult life and much more are addressed. It belongs to the catalog of hbo max.

Issa Rae stars in all five seasons of “Insecure” that have aired so far. (HBO)

Jean Smart (Hacks)

- Advertisement -

This comedy fiction, also in hbo max, features the main performance of the renowned 70-year-old American actress. She has been nominated for Emmy on numerous occasions, winning 11 of these awards. Now Hacks takes her back to the gala for her brilliant performance as Deborah Vance, a comedian who has decided not to lose her relevance in the world of stand up. For this reason, he will join the screenwriter Ava, a writer of generation Z who has been fired for a controversy on Twitter. Both will create new material that could engage a diverse audience.

Jean Smart is nominated once again for an Emmy for the irreverent comedy “Hacks.” (HBOMax)

Elle Fanning (The Great)

Another that appears among the nominees for Best Comedy Actress is Elle Fanningwho was considered in this award for The Great. In the United States, the series was released through Hulubut in Latin America it can be seen on StarzPlay.

Elle Fanning in the Great

: