Emmy 2022: meet the actresses nominated for best actress in a miniseries and where to see them

Next Monday, September 12, the Emmy. This is the 74th delivery of these awards where the industry rewards the best series on television and platforms. The ceremony will be broadcast live on TNT (dubbed into Spanish) and TNT Series (original language), from 7:00 p.m. (COL / MEX) / 9:00 p.m. (ARG / CHI) with a pre-show starting at 6:00 p.m. (COL / MEX) / 8:00 p.m. (ARG / CHI).

But not only long season series will be rewarded but also those called limited series or in Spanish that refer to fictions with one season and few episodes (no more than 10 in total). We present to you which are the es for best in a miniseries. Place your bets!

Tony Collette (Stairs -HBO Max)

The Australian actress brought Kathleen Peterson to life in this series that can be seen on hbo max. The fiction recreates the murder case of this woman that happened in the house that she shared with her husband Michael Peterson in the series played by Colin Firth (The king’s speech) who is also nominated for an Emmy for his performance. Kathleen was found dead after she allegedly, and according to her husband, fell down the stairs. The Staircase runs through this case in which it is shown that the culprit would be her husband. This production is based on the docuseries that can be seen on Netflix which bears the same name and was made by the French Jean Xavier de Lestrade.

Colin Firth and Toni Colette in The Staircase (HBO Max)

Julia Garner (Inventing Anna – Netflix)

It is a miniseries out of the factory of Shonda Rhimes one of the most popular showrunners in the industry who has to her credit one of the longest-running productions such as Grey’s Anatomy and the current Bridgerton. In Inventing Anna, Julia Garner (which achieved fame thanks to the series Ozarks) plays precisely Anna Delvey, a woman who deceived the elite of New York into believing that she was a German heiress and a great businesswoman. But she was nothing more than a con artist. Garner gives her interpretation all those nuances that her character goes through and that is why she achieved her place among the nominees to win the award for best actress in a miniseries this Monday.

Julia Garner in the series Inventing Anna (Netflix)

LilyJames (Pam & Tommy -Star+)

The English-born actress took this role of Pamela Anderson. The Serie Pam & Tommy shows the relationship between the actress of the series Baywatch and her husband at that time the drummer Tommy Leeembodied by Sebastian Stan, who also achieved a nomination for best actor for this miniseries. Lily James achieved one of the best performances of her career that counts to her credit with participations in downton abbey and the protagonists in the films Cinderella and in Yesterday. The miniseries has 8 episodes that can be seen on Star+.

Lilly James as Pamela Anderson Photo © 2021 Backgrid/The Grosby Group

- Advertisement -

Sarah Paulson (Impeachment: American Crime Story -Star+)

the actress of American Horror Storygave life to Linda Tripp in this miniseries that told the case of the affair of bill clinton (Clive Owen) with Monica Lewis (Beanie Feldstein). Paulson, which was criticized and not for not having chosen an overweight actress to play her, she played the woman who decided to uncover the case and endorse Lewinsky’s version, with whom she became close friends. Linda had worked in the White House during the George W. Bush administration and briefly in the Clinton administration itself, moving to the Pentagon in 1994. Tripp was the one who turned over the recordings of the Clinton-Lewinsky phone conversations.

Sarah Paulson with Beanie Feldstein in American Crime Story: Impeachment (Star Plus)

Margaret Qualley (maid – Netflix)

Standing applause for this first leading role of Margaret Qualey (once upon a time in hollywood) who achieved a moving performance in this series. The actress (daughter of Andie McDowell who also plays her mother in the series) plays Alex, a girl who has a daughter and lives with her boyfriend in a kind of mobile home. After an event of violence, she decides to leave with her little girl and start working as a maid in different places to be able to support herself and her little daughter financially. A great performance gives Qualley in this series that had the best reviews.

Margaret Qualley in the role that could give her her first Emmy Cr. RICARDO HUBBS/NETFLIX © 2021

Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout -Star+)

the actress of Mama Mia! She put this story on her shoulder based on a real case and managed to sneak in among the actresses nominated for the 2022 Emmy. Here she plays Elizabeth Holmes, a woman who proposed a unique technological advance for medical diagnosis. But not everything turns out as she planned and what seemed like an innovation in the world of science ends up being a fiasco. Seyfried was two years behind this project and spent a lot of time copying the exact voice of Holmes. Speaking to the Los Angeles Times, the actress said: “People always talk about the voice. It’s the first thing people mention (about Holmes). Second, the turtleneck; Third, don’t blink. But the voice is number one. The voice is the base. But [lo haces bien]It’s like you’re missing the whole thing.”

Amanda Seyfried nominated for her role in The Dropout (Star Plus)

