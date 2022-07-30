Emma Thompson nude: a review of the actress’s career and the audacity of her latest film

emma thompson is one of the most respected and beloved figures in British cinema of the last thirty years. She has performed countless roles, very different from each other. She has always looked for new horizons and has been an example of an intelligent personality in the world of cinema. At sixty-three years old and maintaining her fame, the stars in Good luck, Big Leo., where she plays a widowed and retired teacher who wants to explore her sexuality for the first time. In addition to her natural charisma and her talent, Thompson is also encouraged to go totally nude, something unusual in a world where the body is only associated with youth.

But the journey of emma thompson up to the present is quite long and full of great performances and various works. Few remember today that she not only has an Oscar for best actress for Howard’s mansion (1992) but also as best adapted screenplay for sanity and feelings (nineteen ninety five).

Emma Thompson is the protagonist of “Good Luck Big Leo.” (Lionsgate)

The first time the world saw her act in a feature film was in none other than Henry V (1989) directed by and starring her then-husband, Kenneth Brangh. After that title they worked together in die again (1991), Peter’s friends (1992) and Much ado About Nothing (1993). Her bond with Branagh already left her associated with the work of William Shakespeare, but to deepen her condition as a very British actress, she would follow these titles with a strong experience with director Jame Ivory in Howard’s mansion (1992) and what’s left of the day (1993) in both cases together with Anthony Hopkins.

career-and.jpg" "(min-width: 800px) 50vw, 90vw" loading="lazy"> She plays a retired widowed teacher who wants to explore her sexuality for the first time. (Lionsgate) career-and.jpg" "(min-width: 800px) 50vw, 90vw" loading="lazy">

With that background he had already become a legend, but he also worked alongside Daniel Day Lewis in In the name of the Father (1993) and alongside Danny De Vito and Arnold Schwarzenegger in Junior (1994). In Primary colors (1998) played the wife of a presidential candidate in what was undoubtedly a not-so-subtle story inspired by the Clinton marriage. She was part of the choral cast of Really love (2003) and then joined the Harry Potter universe in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) playing Professor Sybill Trelawney, a role she repeated in three more feature films. She was a screenwriter and star of Nanny McPhee (2005) and had already become an institution in the United Kingdom, becoming a Dame of the British Empire.

While awaiting her job as the villain of Matilda: The Musical (2022) is out now Good luck, Big Leo. a sum of many of the virtues of the actress. Her sensitivity and intelligence, as well as a clear sense of humor and an enormous talent for the drama. This retired teacher who feels the sexual frustration of a lifetime, seeks, with doubts, to explore that forgotten aspect of her person and does so by hiring a sex worker with whom from the start it is clear that she can have a deeper connection. .

Emma Thompson and Daryl McCormack promoting ‘Good Luck to You, Leo Grande’. (REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke)

The film is also notable for a very rare total nudity. Thompson stated in the sundance film festival: “Probably the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do. With Daryl McCormack (Leo Grande in the movie) we rehearse totally naked and we talk about our bodies, we talk about our relationship with our bodies. We talk about the things that are difficult for us, the things that we like about them.” If there is an actress capable of doing a scene like this, it is undoubtedly Emma Thompson, someone human and close who never sought divisiveness or an unrealistic image of women. She is undoubtedly a fundamental actress in the world of cinema.

Good luck, Big Leo. opens in some theaters in Latin America in August.

: