Emergency services attend the scene of rollover car crash in North Dublin

Firefighters and paramedics attended the scene of a roll over crash in north Dublin on Sunday evening.

The collision occurred on the Glasnevin road and resulted in the car being thrown onto its side.

In these situations, the aim of firefighters and paramedics is to stabilise the vehicle as quickly as they can.

Posting about the incident on Twitter, Dublin Fire Brigade said: “Firefighters were called yesterday evening to a roll over collision on the Glasnevin Road.

“In these situations the firefighter/paramedics will aim to stabilise the vehicle as soon as possible.

“Our emergency tenders carry rapidly deployable struts for this purpose.”

For the latest breaking news, sign up to our free newsletter.