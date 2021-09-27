Emergency services attend fatal incident on Kildare rail line

A fatal accident has taken place on the rail line between Sallins and Adamstown, Lucan, this evening.

It’s understood that a person was fatally injured on the line at Hazelhatch station, near Celbridge, shortly before 7pm, as the train from Galway to Heuston Station passed through.

A garda spokesperson told Dublin Live: “Gardaí attached to Celbridge Garda Station are currently attending the scene of an incident that occurred at approximately 7.30p.m. this evening, Monday 27th September 2021 at Hazelhatch Train Station, Celbridge.

“No further details are available at this time.

“For information on service outages, please contact the relevant transport authority.”

As Gardai and emergency services are currently attending what appears to be a serious incident on the line at Hazelhatch station, commuters are being told that Dublin Bus are allowing the transfer of tickets.

All services going through Hazelhatch station are now cancelled for the time being, and Irish Rail have said that they will post updates via Twitter as soon as they come in.

