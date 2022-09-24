HomeTech NewsCybersecurityEmergency patch for Microsoft Endpoint Configuration Manager released

Emergency patch for Microsoft Endpoint Configuration Manager released

Tech NewsCybersecurityTech GiantsMicrosoft

Published on

By Brian Adam
emergency patch for microsoft endpoint configuration manager released.jpg
emergency patch for microsoft endpoint configuration manager released.jpg
- Advertisement -

Admins should update Microsoft’s IT management solution, endpoint configuration manager. Attacks could be imminent.

 

With Microsoft Endpoint Configuration Manager, admins manage PCs and servers in companies. Attackers could now target a security gap that is already public knowledge. If attacks are successful, access to sensitive information is possible. A security patch is available.

- Advertisement -

 

Normally, Microsoft only releases security updates once a month on patch day. This vulnerability (CVE-2022-37972 “high“), the group obviously classifies it as so dangerous that there is an emergency patch (KB 15498768). The update is available for Endpoint Configuration Manager versions 2103 to 2207. If an edition older than 2103 is used, admins should update to a more recent version.

How the 2021 Champions League final show was made: GeForce RTX graphics cards were key

Attacks could be imminent

As can be seen from a warning message, the vulnerability is already public knowledge, but so far there have been no attacks. Microsoft is not currently providing specific information on the gap and possible attack scenarios.

The vulnerability seems to be in a fallback to the NTLM authentication method. The update is intended to ensure that this fallback does not take place. Microsoft recommends disabling this option in all environments where it is possible for security reasons.

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Apple

Haptic typing in iOS 16: Apple warns of battery consumption

iOS 16 introduced a useful feature that makes typing on the iPhone easier. However,...
Cybersecurity

Microsoft wants to protect Windows corporate customers better against ransomware by default

In order to prevent attacks from encryption Trojans, Microsoft's manipulation protection should now automatically...

More like this

How to?

How to get free envelopes for the Qatar World Cup 2022 virtual album

There is less and less to go before the great Qatar 2022 Soccer World...
Dedicated Server

Best web hosting of 2022

The best web hosting providers for your needs tried and tested Wondering how to find...
Tech News

GIGABYTE Announces AORUS GeForce RTX 4090 MASTER Graphics Card

With GeForce RTX 4080 graphics and RTX 4090 officially announced, the first custom models...

© 2021 voonze.com.