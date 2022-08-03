“Emergency in the air”: this is the new film with the actors of “Parasite” and “The Squid Game”

Another plane crash story is coming to the cinema in the form of a new South Korean production that is already generating great interest: in the air (Emergency Statement). With some hit stars Y the game, the film introduces us to the captain of a crew and a group of passengers trying to survive in the midst of a catastrophic emergency. This Tuesday, the official trailer was shared that promises desperate situations for its characters.

“While investigating a terrorist threat that goes viral online, Korean authorities discover that a suspect recently boarded an international flight bound for the United States. When a healthy passenger on the same flight suddenly dies of unknown causes, panic erupts both on the flight and on the ground. With fuel dwindling and international refusals to offer help, the captain and crew will be forced to take unprecedented emergency measures in an attempt to save the lives of their passengers. ”, reads the official synopsis.

Song Kang-ho (“Parasite”) joined the project in 2019 with a leading role. (BF Distribution)

The cast is made up of Song Kang-hoknown worldwide for his leading role in the acclaimed parasite; Lee Byung-hunwhom we saw last year in the squid game; Kim Nam-gil (The Fiery Priest); Jeon Do-yeon (housemaid), Kim Nam-gil (Those Who Read the Hearts of Evil), Kim So-jin (king); and Im Si-wan (The love is the goal). The production is directed by Han Jae-Rim, who made his directorial debut in 2017 with the film King.

Song Kang-ho, known worldwide for his leading role in the critically acclaimed “Parasite.” (REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier)

“I wrote this script, completed the casting and prepared to start filming in a world where COVID-19 did not yet exist,” the filmmaker confessed. “I couldn’t help but be amazed to see the events I had imagined in my mind come true. Disasters always happen when we least expect them. Those of us who live in this age are already used to the way people easily lose strength and become self-centered in the midst of disaster or crisis. But despite the turmoil facing humanity during this pandemic, the situation is slowly improving. I hope that this film can bring some comfort and hope to those who suffered in this tragedy, to those who bravely fought against it, and to all of us who are currently exhausted from dealing with the pandemic.”

The premiere of “Emergencia en el aire” will be this month in South Korea and will be released soon in Latin America. (BF Distribution)

A realistic set and a remarkable cast, according to its director

Under the production of Woojy Film and distribution of Showbox, emergency in the air it was first teased as a project in August 2019. Since then, the two lead have been signed, but filming could not go ahead due to the pandemic. In mid-2020, the cast was completed with the announcement of more stars and filming began in May of that year with some delays and setbacks.

In order for the setting to look realistic, a set was created with parts of real and disused airplanes based on the first Boeing 777 model. As you remember, most of the plot takes place inside an airplane, either between the seats passengers or in the captain’s cabin. “The set is also a set, but the part to watch in the plane scene is the outstanding performance of the actors. This is what I really want to show,” Jae-Rim had said.

Official poster of the premiere of “Emergency in the air”. (BF Distribution)

emergency in the air had its first screening at the 74th Cannes Film Festival in July 2021. Its premiere is scheduled for August 3 this year at South Korea Y will arrive on September 15 in theaters in Latin America .

