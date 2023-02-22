Emergency alarms on Spanish mobiles, privacy and operation

The emergency system in Spain is already active, the mobile emergency alerts of the Spanish Government, a system that aims to help when it comes to notifying the population of any problem that may be occurring at any given time in any area of ​​Spanish territory.

In this article I will try to eliminate the doubts that you have asked us through the networks, doubts mainly related to the privacy of our mobiles and our identity.

How the emergency system works in Spain

- Advertisement -

ES-Alert is an early warning system that is integrated into the National Civil Protection Alert Network in Spain. This technology has been used in some autonomous communities in recent months, and now it has been announced that it will be will extend to the entire national territory outside the testing phase.

The objective of ES-Alert is to provide an efficient and fast tool for the transmission of information in emergency situations, which will allow the authorities to inform the population in real time and take measures to protect the safety of citizens.

If an emergency ever occurs in any region, or even in the whole country, the Spanish government could decide to send a notification to all mobile phones in the area. It is not an SMSit is a message that we would see on the screen, a message sent from the nearest antenna.

In which cases the message would be sent

It could be sent in many situations, but they believe that they will not send more than two or three messages a year, since they intend to do so only in very exceptional cases.

- Advertisement -

Here are some possible cases:

– natural disaster alert: A hurricane, earthquake, flood, or forest fire in a specific area of ​​the country may require an emergency dispatch via mobile to alert the population of the area about the situation.

– Medical emergencies: If there is a contagious disease that is affecting the population of a specific area, an emergency message can be sent via mobile to inform the population about the situation and preventive measures.

- Advertisement -

– public safety alert: To warn of a possible threat to public safety in a specific area, such as a shooting or an attack.

– evacuation alert: If there is an emergency that requires the population in a specific area to evacuate immediately, such as a gas leak or a hazardous chemical spill. They can help give instructions on how to evacuate safely.

– flood alert: If there is a flood alert in a specific area, it can be sent to give instructions on how to prepare and stay safe.

– fire alert: Necessary to inform the population about the situation and give instructions on how to prepare and stay safe.

– air pollution alert: If there is an air pollution alert in a specific area due to a factory or construction, an emergency message can be sent via mobile to inform the population about the situation and give instructions on how to protect themselves.

– terrorism alert: Another case that can help on how to stay safe.

How do they send it?

It is important to note that the system does not use our phone number, they are not individual messages, nor do they know where we are or who we are.

The system is responsible for sending the message to the antennas that are responsible for giving us mobile coverage. Said antenna will be responsible for sending a notification to all mobiles that are connected to it, regardless of the operator or the privacy settings that the mobile has.

How can I make sure my mobile is ready?

As you can see in the image below, you have to enter that configuration, Security and emergencies, and access the option of Wireless emergency alerts. From there we can see if we have activated the option of allow alerts.

Surely you already have it activated, but it is always good to make sure.

On the other hand, it is important to have coverage when the notification is sent, since it is sent when there is a signal.