Emerge’22 Programming

If you don’t know what Emerge is, quickly you still have time to know it before it starts. Come by here and clear doubts.

Now that you know, we are sending you the program of the event and its participants so that the next 7, 8, 9 and 10 are hooked on our Twitch channel.

Thursday 07/07

5pm – Something more than music for elevators

Are you taking advantage of the use of music in games or are we simply emulating what is already known? Is it possible to achieve something more than in other media? We will talk about whether there are uses of music in the video game that do not exist in other places, such as the cinema, and how far we could go.

Participants:

Javier Belze

David Cinnamon

Phoenix Games

Ana Maria Gutierrez

Sarah Lopez

Moderator: Daniel Urena

7:00 p.m. – The wind that took Buzz

In our first cinema table we will talk about censorship at different levels, both the ridiculous one and, for example, the one that has been requested from certain sectors for Lightyear as well as the one that is requested from films from decades ago and that some streaming services have censored such as Gone with the Wind.

Participants:

albert crown

Martha Trivi

Moderator: Daniel Urena

Friday 07/08

10am – Can I play this? Beyond PEGI

The PEGI falls short and it is already the studies themselves that warn when they are going to touch on very sensitive issues. More and more there is an effort to publicize the type of content that the different titles include despite the fact that they can advance us something that we do not want. Is it correct that it depends on the study? Should there be something that regulates what is said and what is not?

Participants:

Jose Antonio Andujar

Arthur Purse

Enrique Segura

Josep Maria Sempere

Gisela Cowboy

Moderator: Montse Martinez

12 noon – Here I come! The power of a good location

Although localization is gaining more and more importance in the world of video games, it still doesn’t seem that we are fully aware of how vital a localization made with care and love is from one made by Google. We will talk about the art of locating and about some practices that some may love and others may find annoying.

Participants:

Diana Diaz

Concha Fernandez

Judith Tur

Moderator: Daniel Urena

5pm – Difficulty in video games

Do all games have to be suitable for everyone? The challenge or effort involved in completing a game is increasingly being questioned. If the game is very simple, it is not a real game and if it is very complicated, voices are raised criticizing not being able to enjoy it. Should the studios bend to the will of the public in this sense? Will some titles lose their identity for wanting to reach everyone?

Participants:

Alexander Cambronero

David Flowers

Victor Martinez

susana medina

Eric Verdale

Moderator: John Cash

7pm – Final Fantasy 35th Anniversary

We pay tribute to one of the most emblematic sagas of video games. It is difficult for Final Fantasy not to be able to tear out a memory, a smile, a tear or that you simply started in the world through one of its titles. We celebrate its 35th anniversary by talking about what the saga means to us and what we expect in the future.

Participants:

Alexander Arche

Xavi Bravo

David Cinnamon

Joseph D. Hyrule

shunkodai

Moderator: Daniel Urena

Saturday 07/09

10 a.m. – Must the Skywalkers die?

Our second movie table will be about Star Wars. We’ve all more or less enjoyed the Skywalkers but Disney wants us to do it even more. At what price? The new productions unable to detach themselves from the family of Darth Vader continue to insist as if there was nothing more to tell. Is Star Wars unable to survive without the Skywalkers? Do they have to bury them so that the saga can move forward or is it simply a problem with the quality of the products that arrive?

Participants:

Raul Adamuz

Alejo N. Correa

Morales

Cels Pinol

Ari Unleashed

Moderator: Daniel Urena

1pm – I just wanted to have a Suikoden II

The retro market is a wild, merciless world in which not only Nintendo products live on speculation. Something that yesterday you could buy affordably, today you have to stop eating for a month and you may have fallen for a scam. Why does that happen? Are there solutions? It’s a fashion?

Participants:

Eneko Osaba

Enrique Segura

Josep Maria Sempere

Moderator: Javi Lopez

5pm – The Remakes, what do we want?

There will come a time when there will be a remake of everything. We all know that. But what generates more uncertainty is how the study will approach it. Some opt for a 1:1 with current technology, others decide, in addition to a technical change, to reformulate mechanics that may have been outdated. Others even decide to modify content or certain aspects that the passage of time has not dealt with well or that today may not fit. Do those remakes make sense? Why does there have to be? Do they just want our money? So much remake will not devalue the original work?

Participants:

Alexander Arche

Alexander Cambronero

Phoenix Games

Josep Maria Sempere

Moderator: Daniel Urena

7pm – Video games and mental health

Time passes and video games continue to be in the media spotlight when they are unaware or do not dare to point out a specific problem. It is curious how a medium that for the mass media has great mental destructive power, is capable of just the opposite: help and heal. We discuss the video game’s potential for help, its misuses included, and whether we think the industry can do more in this case.

Participants:

Alexander Arche

Josevi Baeza

Alexander Cambronero

nat

Gisela Cowboy

Moderator: Montse Martinez

Sunday 07/10

10am – The incubators and other things. Who helps me with my game?

Today I am Guybrush Threepwood and I want to make a video game. It is clear that becoming a pirate is easier than making your own game. Here not only will we have to pass more than three tests, but we will also need luck, a lot of effort and contacts. Oh yeah! And may your game be fine. In our country there are different initiatives and aids to try to bring our game to fruition. Are they real possibilities? Are they more dangerous than a pact with a demon? Can’t I do it alone?

Participants:

Jesus Bosch

alex izman

susana medina

Ramon Santamaria

Daniel Urena

Moderator: Sergio Martinez

12 noon – The chains of demography

Do demographics work for the manga market in Spain? In Japan, manga publication is done in magazines aimed at a specific audience.

By going international, the demographic term, such as shonen or shojo, has been impregnated with connotations linked to works and their respective genres, something completely different. We will put on the table different points of view that exist towards demographics and we will try to reach a conclusion about the use of these (or not) in our country.

Participants:

Joy Jimenez

Vicenç P. Pujol

Daniel Urena

Moderator: Alejo N. Correa

5pm – Narrative in videogames

The video game continues to evolve just like us and for some time now the narrative has become one of the basic pillars within the discourse on the medium. What do we mean when we refer to a “good narrative”? To this day we continue to look too much at the cinema and the eternal comparison but… hasn’t the time to say goodbye come?

Participants:

Alexander Arche

alex izman

susana medina

Jose Maria Sempere

Martha Trivi

Moderator: John Cash

7pm – Sabotage! Should we have sabotaged buying Diablo II?

As a result of all the controversy related, above all, to Activision Blizzard (workplace harassment, hidden suicides and a long etc) the question arises: Should the work of employees be penalized as punishment for the company? Is the harassment and shame that workers have suffered for being from certain companies normal? Or should that “punishment” apply only to author games? What other penalty options can we exercise as press/players?

Participants:

Henry Alonso

Phoenix Games

Daniel Urena

Moderator: Montse Martinez