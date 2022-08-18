Embracer Group acquires game studios and rights to Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit franchises

After buying Square Enix’s western studios, the made a new move to acquire several studios, such as Limited Run Games, Tripwire Interactive, in addition to an as-yet undisclosed company. However, the company did not stop there. It also announced the acquisition of the rights to the Lord of the Rings and The franchises.

By acquiring the rights to Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit, Embracer Group will have control over films, video and board games, merchandising, plays and even theme parks from Tolkien's fantasy franchises. This includes Amazon's new series set in the Lord of the Rings universe, which will premiere on Prime Video on September 2. The Embracer Group also reveals that it will be able to produce films based on iconic characters from the franchise, such as Gandalf, Aragorn, Gollum, Galadriel, Eowyn and others from JRR Tolkien's literary work.

The Embracer Group is a large group that has recently acquired the rights to franchises such as Tomb Raider, Deus Ex, Thief and operates over 100 studios such as Gearbox, Saber Interactive and THQ Nordic. In June, Saudi Arabia bought US$ 1 billion in company shares, about 8% of the company.

The acquisition of Limited Run Games will allow Embracer Group to bring more physical games into its studios, as the company specializes in creating collectibles and allows smaller developers to release their titles on physical media.

Tripwire is known for games like Killing Floor, Maneater, and Rising Storm. There is also the purchase of Singtrix and developer Tuxedo Labs, responsible for Teardown. In total, the five acquisitions add up to US$ 577 million (~R$ 3 billion). However, there is a sixth deal that cannot be revealed yet. Embracer says it is a console and PC gaming company.

Check out the full list of acquisitions below: Middle-earth Enterprises – Owners of the rights to the Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit franchises

