Emancipation, the new film by Will Smith offers a 2-month subscription to Apple TV +

The good news, for non-subscribers, is that the promotion will be added to the free week for all non-subscribers, as shown by the screenshot below.

Those who have never tried Apple TV should take the opportunity and follow the promotion page (at this link) to redeem the two-month free trial which will give access to all the contents of the service, including the new film emancipation. Naturally, the trial period will automatically renew unless cancelled, at the usual cost of 6.99 euros per month.

New promotion by Apple to involve a greater number of subscribers to its streaming service. Following a promo similar to the one applied in November with the documentary film on Selena Gomez, Apple is once again offering two months free trial of Apple TV+ to anyone who wants to try the service but this time in collaboration with Will Smith as a promotion for the premiere of emancipation . The film was released just yesterday on the streaming service.

The film comes in the wake of the controversy that arose over Will Smith’s famous slap at the Oscars earlier this year, when the actor publicly punched Chris Rock during the televised Oscars ceremony and was subsequently banned from the Academy for a decade. Obviously, Emancipation had finished filming months before the events of the Oscars took place but Apple delayed the release from when it was originally planned to debut.

emancipationdirected by Antoine Fuqua and based on the screenplay by William N. Collage, is a film inspired by the story of an African American slave (played by Will Smith) known as Gordon or Whipped Peter who embarked on a perilous journey to escape his bondage in 1863.

Emancipation tells the gripping story of Peter (Will Smith), a man who escapes from slavery, relying on his wits, unwavering faith and deep love for his family to elude ruthless hunters and brave the swamps of Louisiana in search of freedom. The film is inspired by the 1863 photos of “Peter the Whipped” taken during a Union Army medical, which first appeared in Harper’s Weekly. An image, known as “The Scourged Back,” showing Peter’s bare back mutilated by a whip from his slavers, has since helped stoke public opposition to slavery.

True to what was told in the synopsis, Peter would later be photographed, showing his lashes to the world, helping to accelerate the anti-slavery movement in society. In the film, Peter, narrowly escaping from a plantation after being whipped nearly to death, embarks on a difficult journey north, where he will later join the Union army.

The first reviews from critics were mixed, so it will be interesting to assess the reaction of the general public. And what do you think, will you take advantage of the promotion to watch it? Let us know in the comments.