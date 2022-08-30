Elvis: HBO Max announces movie release date in catalog

While Warner Bros. does not adopt the changes in HBO Max’s release policy with films that have recently hit theaters, we can continue to enjoy the arrival of these productions in the in a shorter time. This week, the platform announced the release date of the , which hit theaters in July of this year and tells the story of one of the most famous singers of all time.

In September 2ndcomes to HBO Max the film Elvis, a new biography directed by Baz Luhrmann, starring Austin Butler and Tom Hanks. - Advertisement - This film traces the life of the King of Rock & Roll, Elvis Presley (Butler), from his origins to stardom. A dynamic film, full of color, rock and lots of dancing. The production invites the viewer to experience the exponential rise of his career, but also goes beyond, with a deeper look at Elvis’ complex relationships with his family, his agent, Colonel Tom Parker (Hanks), his fans and himself. iPhone 13: Apple could include Always On Display and a screen … Elvis delves into the complex dynamic between Presley and Parker that spans more than 20 years, from Elvis’ rise to fame to his unprecedented stardom in the cultural context of the United States. At the center of this journey is one of the most significant and influential people in the musician’s life, Priscilla Presley (Olivia DeJonge), with whom he has his only child, Lisa Marie Presley.

The film is not only biographical, but also a musical. Elvis Presley’s repertoire of songs includes hits such as “Burning Love”, “Can’t Help Falling in Love”, “Hound Dog” and “Unchained Melody”. Although many of the songs feature the King’s original voice, others were adapted and modernized by artists of the moment such as Måneskin, Doja Cat, Eminem, Tame Impala, among others. - Advertisement - So, looking forward to the release?

>#wrapperApp {-webkit-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);-moz-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);box- shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);padding: 5px;background-color: white;display: flex;height:155px;}#appImage {width: 25%;} #appLogo {width: 154px;height: 154px;}#appDetails {flex-grow: 1;padding-left:1px;}#name {font-size:150%;}#price, #developer, #size {font-size:80%; }#links{flex-grow: 1;padding-left:50px;}.lojaImg {width: 35px;height: 35px;margin-right:3px;vertical-align:middle;}.lojaImgWindows {width: 27px;height: 27px;margin-left:3px;padding-right:6px;vertical-align:middle;}.lojasdivs {margin: 5px;margin-bottom:10px;}.lojalinkmobile {margin-right: 6px;}.lojas {margin- right:6px;margin-top:1px;}#lojasmobile{display:none;} @media only screen and (max-device-width: 480px) { #wrapperApp {height:auto;}#appDetalhes {padding-left:42px ;}#lojasmobile {display:block;}#lojalinkmobile {font-size:85%}#nome {pading-bottom:4px;margin-bottom:4px;font-size:110%;}#p reco, #developer, #size {display:none;}.lojas{display:none;}.lojaImg {width: 19px;height: 19px;}.lojaImgWindows{width: 19px;height: 17px;}#appLogo {width: 115px;height: 125px;} }

