Elsys launches new Full HD Myra 360° Rotational Wi-Fi camera

Elsys has expanded its smart security portfolio by launching a new Full HD Myra 360° Rotating Wi-Fi Camera. The device is easy to install, has 360 degree rotation and monitoring features suitable for supervising children, seniors, pets or simply residential protection.

She also offers Wi-Fi connection and smart functions: people detection (which sends notification via application), line of passage (there is notification when someone crosses what has been delimited), detection zone (it is possible to establish a detection zone of the camera application area, working in triangle formats , rectangle and pentagon), and alarms with phrases and sounds (the user can choose between 10 pre-defined phrases and sounds or customize the ringtone the way he prefers).