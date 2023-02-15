5G News
Elsys launches new Full HD Myra 360° Rotational Wi-Fi camera

Microsoft

Published on

By Abraham
Elsys has expanded its smart security portfolio by launching a new Full HD Myra 360° Rotating Wi-Fi Camera. The device is easy to install, has 360 degree rotation and monitoring features suitable for supervising children, seniors, pets or simply residential protection.

She also offers Wi-Fi connection and smart functions: people detection (which sends notification via application), line of passage (there is notification when someone crosses what has been delimited), detection zone (it is possible to establish a detection zone of the camera application area, working in triangle formats , rectangle and pentagon), and alarms with phrases and sounds (the user can choose between 10 pre-defined phrases and sounds or customize the ringtone the way he prefers).

Myra 360° Full HD Rotating Wi-Fi Camera by Elsys

The equipment takes photos and records short videos when a person is detected by the intelligent function. They can be recorded on the memory card inserted in the camera or on the Elsys Cloud recording system (purchased separately). Records are archived in the cloud and accessed completely remotely through the Elsys Home application. The company offers three options for storage, 3, 7 or 30 days of recording, hired digitally, directly through the application.

The camera can also be fully integrated with an Echo Show device, allowing real-time monitoring through the images captured by the camera, in addition to voice command control.

