Elon Musk’s satellites affect astronomical observation: a threat to science?

Artificial satellites from companies like Starlink, owned by Elon Musk, are causing serious problems in astronomical observation. In addition to interfering with observation from ground-based telescopes, a new study published in Nature Astronomy warns that satellites are also affecting space telescopes, such as the mythical Hubble. In 2021, 5.9% of the images captured by Hubble suffered deterioration due to the presence of satellites.

This problem will only get worse, as Starlink already has nearly 3,600 satellites in orbit, expected to rise to 100,000 by the end of the decade. The mega-constellations of satellites that companies such as OneWeb or Amazon are deploying are also causing concern in the International Astronomical Union and the Spanish Astronomical Society, which consider them “a threat to astronomical observation.”

How are satellites affecting astronomical observation?

Satellites are causing problems for astronomical observation in a number of ways, including:

Interference in terrestrial observation

The presence of satellites in orbit around the Earth is causing problems in observation from ground-based telescopes. Satellites reflect sunlight and move rapidly across the sky, causing bright lines and smudges on astronomical images. This can interfere with scientific investigation and affect the quality of observations.

Impairment of spatial observation

The new study published in Nature Astronomy warns that satellites are also affecting observation from space telescopes, such as Hubble. Starlink satellites left trails in 5.9% of the images captured by Hubble in 2021, representing a 50% increase compared to previous observations.

interference in radio astronomy

In addition to reflecting light, satellites also emit radio waves that can interfere with radio astronomy measurements. This is especially problematic because these measurements are used to study astronomical objects that cannot be observed with optical telescopes.

What is being done about it?

Concern about the impact of satellites on astronomical observation has led to various initiatives to mitigate the negative effects of these mega-constellations. For example, the International Astronomical Union (IAU) has launched an awareness campaign and has called for measures to be taken to prevent satellites from affecting scientific research. It has also promoted the creation of a technical group at the United Nations that establishes international guidelines that affect all countries, since what an American company does, for example, affects an international collaboration like Hubble.

The commitment of the internet companies that are deploying these mega-constellations has also been questioned. SpaceX, Elon Musk’s company, has promised to provide orbital information to astronomers so observatories can avoid satellites as much as possible. In addition, under pressure from government agencies and the scientific community, it has undertaken to minimize the impact of its activities on research. However, until international standards are established, there is no guarantee that all companies planning mega-constellations will act with restraint.

On the other hand, some astronomers are exploring alternatives to reduce the impact of satellites. One of them is to change the orbit of space telescopes, which could reduce the number of satellites interfering with observations. Another solution could be the use of artificial intelligence techniques to remove satellite trails from the images. However, these alternatives have their limitations and are not a long-term solution.

In this article from El País you can see some photos of the disaster, as well as the opinion of some alarmed astronomers on the subject.