Elon Musk’s response to Twitter’s lawsuit will be known tomorrow

Twitter sued during the past month to Elon Musk, for retracting his media hyped intentions to acquire the social network.

According to a recent report, the North American tycoon has his legal defense ready, the content of which would be revealed .

Elon Musk and his to the Twitter

During this year, the news of Elon Musk around Twitter has been, to catalog them in some way, hectic. He first drew attention and sparked controversy for lashing out with a massive share purchase of the social network, later driving his actions into a $44 billion buyout deal for the company. Next, he stepped back and expressed his desire to want to cancel the entire process.

Musk’s main objections to Twitter were related to the bots present on the platform, something he acknowledged he wanted to eradicate, along with “relaxing” some content moderation rules. However, alleging that the company failed to adequately prove the level of presence of the aforementioned bots, the businessman began to decline his purchase intentions.

Apart from the fact that, unofficially, it is speculated that Elon Musk only wanted to play with the value of the shares and then sell them at a better price, the Twitter legal team tries to take advantage of all the resources that are at hand to force Musk to fulfill his word.

As reported Independent, through AP, just last Wednesday a judge determined that Musk’s response to Twitter’s lawsuit must be presented no later than this Friday afternoon. This determination was in response to Musk’s lawyers, who wanted to present a public version of his answers just yesterday. The roadblock was put in place by Twitter’s legal team, which complained that they needed more time to review and possibly redact the confidential documentation submitted by Musk, stating that it refers “extensively” to internal and confidential information and data that the company provided to it. handed over to Musk during their previous approaches.

“Few cases attract as much public interest as this one, and Twitter is aware of this court’s commitment to ensure maximum public access to these proceedings.”said Twitter attorney Kevin Shannon. “Twitter has no interest in proposing more censorship than necessary to the response of the defendants”he added.

Musk’s attorney, Edward Micheletti, argued that Twitter’s legal team misread the court’s rules. Musk’s attorneys say there is no sensitive information in Musk’s presentation that should be kept out of the public eye. “Twitter should not be allowed to continue to bury the side of the story that it does not want to reveal publicly.”wrote.

This controversy is far from departing from public interest and opinion. Once Musk’s response is disclosed, we will continue to monitor the course of this legal duel, in which two parties fight, one interested and the other obviously not, in finalizing this multimillion-dollar purchase.