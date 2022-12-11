Elon Musk: You can write up to 4,000 characters on Twitter

- Advertisement -

As you know, the tycoon Elon Musk, yes the Tesla and many other things, is now the owner of the social network Twitter. In fact, good has been involved with the acquisition on your part of this way of communicating immediately. He has bought it wanting to make it more “fair” but the changes he has implemented seem not to please everyone. Maybe this new change yes. Now, soon it will be possible to write up to 4,000 characters in each message.

The character limit is extended from the current 280 to 4,000

And it is — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 11, 2022

One of the great advantages and benefits of the social network Twitter is the maximum capacity to be able to write in each of the messages. This generates that sometimes they open what is known as threads. It is an advantage because users read faster and those who usually write must think carefully about what to put to capture our attention. Now, however this can fade into the background.

Perhaps there are not so many threads anymore and they will not think twice about what to write, because the idea of ​​the new CEO of the network, Elon Musk, is to increase the character limit from 280 to 4,000. It has been the CEO himself who has given the news indirectly. Responding to a question you have been askedMusk has not hesitated to respond directly by giving a resounding Yes.

The exact details of the character limit increase they don’t know each other yet but earlier reports and tweets from Musk suggested that possibility would arise soon. That entails, as we said, the removal of the well-known threads for the longer blocks of text in individual posts.

I do not know how the regulars of this network will take the news. Because between this and the novelty of what is known as the Blue subscription, which It will be released on Monday. the changes are being too drastic and perhaps more than one will not get used to it quickly. And in social networks when you are not fast you can miss your opportunity and be outdated.

We will see how the topic evolves and telling how Elon Musk changes the social network to make it more in his image and likeness. I don’t know what you think about this change, but if you want to leave us a comment, we will read it with pleasure.