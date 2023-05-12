Elon Musk will step down as Twitter CEO in six weeks, and already has a successor

The owner of Twitter, , has finally found someone to replace him as of the company (as he announced a while ago that he would). Obviously, he has not yet revealed who he is, but all eyes are on the same person to take over from the billionaire at the head of the well-known social network. The announcement, how could it be otherwise, has been made through a message on Twitter, where Musk has made it clear both the time that remains for the new person to enter the controls (the new CEO will take office at some point during the next six weeks). In addition, there is another detail that is important, it will be a woman who assumes the position after this time. And this, along with other details, lead to the same place: it will be Linda Yaccarino, to date head of publicity for NBCUniversal, who will take the reins of the social network. In the same message, Musk makes it clear that he will continue to be active in the company, as he will maintain a role that will “transform him into CEO and CTO, overseeing product, software, and system operations.” We will see if his shadow is very long. End of a restructuring since Twitter purchase After acquiring Twitter in October in a $44 billion deal, Musk fired then-CEO Parag Agrawal and took over the role himself, briefly changing the description in his bio on Twitter to “Chief Twit.” Two months later, he ran a Twitter poll asking if he should down as CEO, vowing to abide by the result. Of the more than 17 million people who voted, just over 57% said yes, he should go. Musk responded to the result in typical fashion, tweeting: “I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone dumb enough to take the job!” And it seems that he has already found that person who will be none other than Linda Yaccarino. A relief that was quite necessary for Elon Musk Since the purchase of the social network, the tycoon has faced criticism from some Tesla investors, a company where he is also a leader (as in SpaceX). They have expressed concern that Twitter is too much of a distraction for Musk, since it consumes too much of his time, which alienates him from his other companies. And this must have been perceived by the market, because the price of Tesla’s shares increased immediately in response to the news regarding the arrival of a new CEO Twitter. The point is, after Musk’s chaotic and controversial time as CEO of Twitter, many will be watching to see how things will change at the company when the new boss arrives. >