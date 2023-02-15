5G News
Elon Musk will step down as CEO of Twitter at the end of 2023

Elon Musk will step down as CEO of Twitter at the end of 2023

Tech News

Published on

By Brian Adam
After much push and pull, Elon Musk has announced that he will step down as CEO at the end of the year.

A few weeks ago Musk had already mentioned that he planned to reduce his time in the Twitter offices and put someone else in the leadership position, but no one had volunteered to take on the subject, so everything was left up in the air.

At an event at the World Government Summit in Dubai, Musk said he wanted to stabilize the organization and make sure it is in a healthy financial position before resigning. He also stated that he wanted Twitter to be a place without misinformation and for world leaders to speak authentically.

However, some reports suggest that Twitter has experienced problems under Musk’s leadership, including glitches and unpopular new features. There has also been controversy over changes to the verification program and Musk’s plan to restrict use of the Twitter API behind a paywall.

The last thing was to create a system so that all his tweets gain visibility, even among people who do not follow him, something that has generated everything from anger to ridicule on social networks.

Remember that in a survey conducted weeks ago, Musk asked if he should step down as CEO of Twitter. Of the 17.5 million responses, more than 57% said that he should resign. Musk promised to follow through on the poll results, though he never mentioned when he would resign. Now it seems that there is already a date, we will have 2024 without Musk on Twitter (as long as he does not change his mind, of course).

