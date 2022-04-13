Elon Musk will not join Twitter’s Board of Directors

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Despite claims to the contrary, Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX among other businesses, he will not be part of Twitter’s Board of Directors.

Musk pledged not to acquire more than 14.9% of Twitter shares while on Twitter’s Board of Directors

Musk acquired 9.2% of Twitter shares earlier this month and there was speculation about his possible arrival on the company’s Board. Even Parag Agrawal, CEO of Twitter, came to welcome the manager to the company’s Board of Directors at the end of last week through a message on Twitter. In the same social network, Musk announced his arrival on the board to work with Agrawal to incorporate significant improvements for Twitter in the coming months.

Looking forward to working with Parag & Twitter board to make significant improvements to Twitter in coming months! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 5, 2022

However, Agrawal himself denied the news last night on Twitter, posting another message in which he offered the following explanations: “Elon’s arrival on the Twitter Board of Directors was going to be officially effective last Friday, April 9. However, the same morning Elon stated that he would not join the Board of Directors ». “I think it’s the best. We have always had and will have input from our shareholders, whether they are on the Board or not. Elon is our main shareholder and we will remain open to receiving feedback from him,” Agrawal noted.

Elon has decided not to join our board. I sent a brief note to the company, sharing with you all here. pic.twitter.com/lfrXACavvk — Parag Agrawal (@paraga) April 11, 2022

A spokesman for Twitter has also confirmed that Musk will not join the Board of Directors.despite the fact that Twitter had published an official document last week confirming Musk’s arrival on the board until 2024. However, this will not be the case, according to statements by the CEO of the Twitter social network.

Notably, Musk had signed a commitment not to acquire more than 14.9% of the company’s shares while serving on its Board of Directors. However, by no longer entering the board, this could leave the door open for a possible acquisition of a larger percentage of Twitter shares by the CEO of Tesla.

Its presence, however, has already been noted on Twitter, a company that has confirmed that it is working on the development of the function most requested by tweeters, the edit button. Although Elon Musk has not published this news, he did ask his more than 80 million followers on the social network a week before if they would like it to be launched.

