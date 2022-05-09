Elon Musk wants to quadruple Twitter users by 2028

One of the most recurring questions since Elon Musk took over Twitter has been how could change and improve the well-known social networkincluding the expectation not only of users, but even of entities such as the European Union itself.

Although for the moment the arrival of the tycoon has been accompanied by the announcement of the arrival of the tremendously demanded message editing button, something that the company clarified was planned before the purchase, the truth is that Musk is already testing the possibility of bring some interesting additions such as greater privacy, with end-to-end encryption of direct messages.

However, it seems that Musk has a much more ambitious goal in mind, looking to turn your social network into the most popular online platform in the worldwith the aim of increasing Twitter’s monthly users from the 217 million it had at the end of last 2021 to almost 600 million in 2025, with the goal of exceeding 930 million users by 2028quadrupling the current figures.

A goal that, after Musk’s own arrival at the top of this social network, could be further away than ever. And it is that the acquisition of Twitter by Elon Mask generated a great wave of negative reactions and even the abandonment of thousands of users of the social network. On the other hand, in line with the objective of guaranteeing a safer environment and avoiding some actions that promote hate within Twitter, there has already been talk of taking measures such as mass deletion of ghost accounts and botsas well as the possibility of including some type of identification requirement for the creation of new accounts.

Although these are not the only measures currently on the table, since it has also been proposed to change the Twitter model to start charging companies and public entities, as well as the arrival of a new subscription model that aims at an experience of Twitter pays without advertising. In fact, this is just one of the many changes that seek to change the current business model of the social network, looking to quintuple Twitter’s revenue by 2028.

Also, work ethical expectations would be extreme, but much less than I demand of myself — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 7, 2022

Finally, Musk himself shared his last interview with Fortune just a few days ago, under the message that the company will have a great focus on the development of software engineering, design and security. So feet, it’s clear that a lot of changes are coming for the social networkalthough only time will tell us if these come for better or for worse.