Elon Musk wants to find a new leader for Twitter, but maybe not anytime soon

Elon Musk barely took over the reins of Twitter (after the $44 billion imbroglio) and already said last Wednesday that he has plans to find a new leader for the social network. That statement came during testimony in a Delaware courtroom in the United States to defend itself against allegations that his $56 billion compensation at Tesla was based on performance goals approved by the board of directors.

After the repercussion of the news, however, the tycoon declared on Twitter that, after all, this change should not occur so soon, since the new CEO of the company said that he will continue to lead the network until it is in a position of security and strength, which should still take a long time, according to him.