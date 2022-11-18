Elon Musk wants to find a new leader for Twitter, but maybe not anytime soon

Elon Musk barely took over the reins of Twitter (after the $44 billion imbroglio) and already said last Wednesday that he has plans to find a new leader for the social network. That statement came during testimony in a Delaware courtroom in the United States to defend itself against allegations that his $56 billion compensation at Tesla was based on performance goals approved by the board of directors.
After the repercussion of the news, however, the tycoon declared on Twitter that, after all, this change should not occur so soon, since the new CEO of the company said that he will continue to lead the network until it is in a position of security and strength, which should still take a long time, according to him.
Correct. I will continue to run Twitter until it is in a strong place, which will take some time.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 17, 2022
This statement also follows a denial by Jack Dorsey, one of the founders of Twitter, who said he would not accept returning to his former position when questioned on the network.
Behind the scenes, according to Reuters, Tesla investors would be concerned about the time Musk is spending on Twitter. In his testimony, Musk said he intends to reduce the time he uses to administer the network, in addition to admitting that some Tesla employees would be helping him after hours and on a voluntary basis to evaluate the platform’s engineering teams.
Remembering that as soon as he closed the purchase of the network, at the end of October, Musk fired the then CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal and the head of legal policy, trust and security Vijaya Gadde. In pursuit of profit, he released Twitter verification badges on a paid basis, which was later discontinued; Musk also laid off thousands of Twitter employees around the world.