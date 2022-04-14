Elon Musk wants to buy all of Twitter for $43 billion

He is not satisfied with 10%, Elon Musk wants it all, and he has made a tasty offer to buy 100% of Twitter.

That’s right, Elon Musk has made an offer to buy Twitter in an SEC filing, offering to pay $54.20 per share in cash, for a total of $43.4 billion.

That’s more than the shares were worth before he bought the 10%.

In his words:

I invested in Twitter because I believe in its potential to be the platform for freedom of expression around the world, and I believe that freedom of expression is a social imperative for a functioning democracy.

Elon Musk sent an email to Bret Taylor, president of Twitter, with this offer, where he adds:

However, since making my investment, I now realize that the company will not thrive and meet this social imperative in its current form. Twitter needs to transform into a private company.

What he offers is an amount with a 54% premium on the day before he started investing on Twitter, and a 38% premium on the day before the public announcement of his investment. It indicates that it is your best and last offer, and in case it is not accepted, you will have to reconsider your position as a shareholder.

Twitter shares are now worth $50.97 per share, an increase of 11.97% compared to yesterday’s closing price.

Twitter is the black sheep of the Silicon Valley technology sector but, nevertheless, it does not stop being the center of conversations when it does something important. A few years ago it was rumored that they would buy Twitter for figures ranging between 27,000 and 16,000 million dollars, now we are seeing a much higher number. The financing rounds and its activity on the stock market have brought considerable benefits to Twitter, but it has been its facet as an advertising portal that has kept the company alive, now may be the great time to change course and grow more as a company private.

It is clear that Elon Musk wants to do things his way, and at 10% his voice is not loud enough. He wants to be the owner of freedom of expression on Twitter.