Elon Musk wants to buy 100% of Twitter! [Actualizado]

Elon Musk is not satisfied with having acquired 9.2% of Twitter shares last week and is going for it all: the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, among other companies, wants to take over 100% of Twitter and thus become the sole owner of the social network.

Elon Musk has offered $43 billion for Twitter

Musk just stepped up and has launched a hostile takeover bid to get 100% of the shares of Twitter. The offer is substantial, given that the manager has offered 43,000 million dollars to buy the company or, what is the same, 54.20 dollars per share.

The figure would far exceed what was, until now, the largest purchase in the technology sector, the one made by Microsoft to acquire LinkedIn at the end of 2016, when it paid 26.2 billion dollars. If the acquisition of Twitter materializes, the largest amount paid by a social network would almost be increased by 40%.

The $54.20 per share offered by Musk also represents an increase of 18% over the price at which the company’s shares closed on the New York Stock Exchange yesterday. This premium may be one of the main attractions that encourages Twitter shareholders to sell.

The movement explains why Elon Musk decided at the end of last week not to join the Twitter Board of Directors. To do so, he had to agree not to acquire more than 14.9% of the company’s shares. However, and despite the fact that his entry into the “Board” was initially announced, Musk decided to withdraw … possibly because he already had the entire Twitter acquisition offer in mind.

Twitter shares have shot up 10% after knowing the director’s intentions. Interestingly, Musk -very active on Twitter, where he has more than 81 million followers- had indicated a few weeks ago that he would leave the social network and create his own to defend freedom of expression », something he pointed out was lacking. Twitter. Instead of creating a new platform, though, Musk seems intent on taking over Twitter.

