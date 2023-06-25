Elon Musk tweeted about fighting Mark Zuckerberg in a cage. Zuck really wants to do it.

- Advertisement -

Yes, you’re reading that headline correctly.

Mark Zuckerberg wants to fight Elon Musk in a cage. For real. And a offhand tweet from Musk seems to have sparked it. And Musk seems like he may be up for it? (Oh my god, please let this happen.)

The potential for an actual physical fight between the owner of Facebook and Twitter’s owner started on Tuesday. Musk was replying to a user who tweeted about Meta’s long-rumored upcoming Twitter competitor known as Threads.

“I’m sure Earth can’t wait to be exclusively under Zuck’s thumb with no other options,” Musk tweeted (opens in a new tab).

Another Twitter user replied to Musk, jokingly warning him about Zuckerberg’s jiu-jitsu training. Videos made their way online earlier this month showing Zuckerberg participating in in jiu-jitsu tournament. (One clip became somewhat controversial (opens in a new tab) as it appeared to show Zuckerberg getting choked out, however, the Facebook founder claims the ref mistook his breathing for snoring and mistakenly thought he was knocked out.)

“I’m up for a cage match if he is lol,” replied (opens in a new tab) Musk.

Most probably thought nothing of the comment from Musk. But, Zuckerberg apparently took it seriously.

“Send Me Location,” Zuckerberg posted in an Instagram Story, embedded over a screenshot of Musk’s “cage match” tweet.

Mark Zuckerberg’s Instagram Story post confirming he wants to fight Musk.

Credit: Mashable Screenshot

According to a report(opens in a new tab) from The Verge, Zuckerberg really wants to go toe-to-toe with Musk inside the Octagon. “The story speaks for itself,” a Meta spokesman told the outlet when asked about Zuckerberg’s Instagram Story post.

In a reply to The Verge report, Musk tweeted(opens in a new tab) “Vegas Octagon.”

“I have this great move that I call ‘The Walrus’, where I just lie on top of my opponent & do nothing,” Musk continued(opens in a new tab).

So, will this battle actually happen? We can only hope.

“The most entertaining outcome is the most likely,” Musk tweeted(opens in a new tab) in response to one Twitter user talking about the possibility of the fight happening.

It is one of the age-old online questions: Which social media platform is better? Facebook or Twitter? While that specific question may depend on an individual’s personal preferences, we may soon find out which platform has the toughest owner.