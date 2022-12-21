Elon Musk to resign as CEO of Twitter

- Advertisement -

“Vox populi, vox Dei”. With this phrase, which means something like “The voice of the people is the voice of God”, Elon Musk, CEO and owner of Twitter since last October 27, in recent weeks, has closed the surveys that he has raised with his followers. about the future of the company.

Not without controversy, his more than 122 million followers on the social network have spoken about the future of the company and Musk has accepted the designs of the majority, such as when it was decided to allow the former president of the United States to tweet again. ,Donald Trump.

However, there was doubt about whether Elon Musk was going to adopt “the designs of the people” also in the survey he published last Sunday, in which he asked his followers on the social network whether he should resign as CEO of Twitter.

Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2022

The result was clear. To the question “Should I resign as head of Twitter?” A total of 17,503,391 accounts responded and, of these, 57% were in favor of resigning.

Since Sunday, Elon Musk’s reaction was expected, which also arrived last night through a tweet. As he confirmed, he will resign “as soon as he finds someone stupid enough to take the job. After that, I will only rule over the software and server teams.”

I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job! After that, I will just run the software & servers teams. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 21, 2022

It seems therefore that Elon Musk will keep his promise to “accept the results” of the survey, although it remains to be seen if it finally does so. According to several American media, the search for the next president of the social network had begun yesterday. Several candidates would have applied and there is even speculation that Elon Musk had already spoken with one of them. We commented on it in an interview conducted on TVE’s Canal 24 Horas:

In any case, even if Elon Musk ceased to be the CEO of Twitter, he would not cease to be its owner. And although he points out that he would not be in charge of running the company, the truth is that the new CEO would possibly have him on top of his decisions, given the personality of Elon Musk.

The announcement comes after several days of wobbling in the social network, which last Friday carried out a new round of 50 layoffs in addition to the 7,500 employees expelled to date, and which on Sunday had announced the ban on linking to any other social network in the tweets, something that provoked criticism even from defenders of Elon Musk, who backtracked and withdrew the ban in less than 24 hours.