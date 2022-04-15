Elon Musk tells us what he wants to change on Twitter

The news of the week was Elon Musk’s offer to buy Twitter, transforming it into a private company. If this happens (they are still analyzing the offer), Elon Musk will be able to do what he wants with the social network, and he has already explained what he intends.

Your priority would be eliminate spam and spam botsthe armies of bots that are on Twitter getting into the conversations of humans.

He said this during a TED event in Vancouver, where he also indicated that it would improve the Twitter user experience, it would open the code of the algorithm and it would make the social network a more transparent platform.

He also talks about the tweet editing:

If there is any change in people’s tweets, whether they are emphasized or de-emphasized, that action should be made obvious, there should be no manipulation behind the scenes, be it algorithmic or manual.

Elon Musk believes that it is necessary to bet more on content moderation policy changesand when in doubt do nothing when we come across a troubling tweet.

In a case where there might be a lot of controversy, you might not want to promote that tweet. I’m not saying I have all the answers here. I think we want to be very reluctant to delete things and be very cautious about permanent bans. Wait times are better.

Another thing he commented on is that does not intend to transform Twitter into a money-making machineand yes in a free communication reference.

The board of directors is prepared to put obstacles in the way of Musk’s takeover bid, and that includes allowing shareholders to buy more shares at a deep discount to lessen the chances of a hostile takeover.

We still don’t know what Musk will do if his offer is rejected, but something tells me they will accept it.