Elon Musk talks about the future of autonomous cars and the impact on Tesla

Last night Elon Musk was talking about autonomous cars and Tesla in an interview on Twitter, an interview in which we were listening to more than 40,000 people.

In it he spoke about his vision of the future of autonomous cars. During the talk, Musk highlighted the idea of ​​”robo taxis,” which could transform the transportation industry and have a significant impact on the economy. Below, we’ll take a look at key points from the interview and Musk’s perspectives on this exciting project.

Robo taxis: The future of autonomous transport?

In the interview, Musk described “robocabs” as a concept similar to a self-driving Uber. According to his estimates, a Tesla self-driving car could run for about 50 hours a week, up from 10 hours today. This would imply a significant increase in the utility and value of a car, since it could generate income as a taxi service when not in use by its owner.

The business model behind Robo taxis

One of the key points of the interview was the business model that would support the robo-taxis. Musk explained that car owners would receive a portion of the revenue generated by the autonomous taxi service. Although he didn’t specify the exact ratio, he mentioned possible revenue splits such as 50-50 or 70-30. However, he stressed that Tesla cars could only be used on Tesla’s network, which would ensure that the company earns a significant return on the revenue generated from robocabs.

Economic potential and profit margins

Musk highlighted the huge economic potential of robocabs, saying that Tesla could generate two to three times the car’s original retail value through revenue from this service. Comparing it to the software industry, Musk noted that profit margins could reach 70% or higher, generating impressive cash flow for the company. This optimistic view is based on analysis by experts such as Arkinvest’s Kathy Woods.

The search for total autonomy and the challenges

Throughout the interview, Musk also addressed the topic of the full range of Tesla vehicles. While he acknowledged that this goal has not yet been achieved, he expressed confidence that it will happen in the near future. He noted that in its recent tests, Tesla’s self-driving vehicles have been able to operate for several days without human intervention in complex areas like Austin and San Francisco. Although he acknowledged the challenges, Musk was optimistic about the possibility of achieving full autonomy in the near future.

The implications of the Inflation Reduction Act

The Inflation Reduction Act is a law promulgated by President Biden on August 16, 2022 in the United States. This law represents one of the most significant actions Congress has taken on clean energy and climate change in the nation’s history.

The primary goal of the Inflation Reduction Act is to build a better America and fulfill President Biden’s vision of ensuring that the country, powered by American workers, remains the world leader in clean energy technology, manufacturing, and innovation. With an investment of $370 billion, this law seeks to reduce energy costs for families and small businesses, accelerate private investment in clean energy solutions in all sectors of the economy and throughout the country, strengthen supply chains of critical minerals and efficient electrical appliances, and create good-paying jobs and new economic opportunities for workers.

In the interview, Musk also addressed how that affects Tesla’s business. He mentioned the potential benefits of this law in terms of earnings per share, since Tesla focuses on clean energy.

The challenge of leading multiple companies

As the interview drew to a close, Musk shared his thoughts on his role at Tesla and Twitter. He explained his approach to delegating operational tasks to trusted executives while he focuses on areas he is passionate about, such as product development and advanced technology. Musk also highlighted the importance of productivity and the need to work in person to maximize it.

The interview with Elon Musk made clear his bold vision and commitment to innovation. Robo taxis represent an important step towards the future of autonomous transport and could have a significant impact on the economy. As Tesla continues to advance its goal of achieving full autonomy, it’s exciting to imagine the transformative potential this technology could have on our lives.