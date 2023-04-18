Elon Musk takes aim directly at chatGPT and works on his own AI: TruthGPT

- Advertisement -

Elon Musk says he is working on developing “TruthGPT”, an alternative to chatGPT that acts as an “ultimate truth-seeking AI”. The billionaire explained that he is looking to develop a new Artificial Intelligence during an interview with Fox News’ Tucker Carlson, saying that an alternative approach is needed to prevent the destruction of humanity. There is nothing. “I’m going to start something called TruthGPT or a maximum truth-seeking AI that tries to understand the nature of the universe,” said the mogul. “And I think this might be the best path to safety in the sense that an AI that cares about understanding the universe is unlikely to kill humans because we’re an interesting part of the universe.” That is the reasoning that he has given to get into a market that is unstoppable and with a great future (and from which he left on his own initiative, it must be said). Elon Musk’s plan Musk framed TruthGPT as a course correction for OpenAI, the AI ​​software nonprofit he helped found — and which has since started operating a monetized subsidiary -. Musk hinted that OpenAI’s profit incentives could potentially interfere with the ethics of the AI ​​models he creates, and positioned “TruthGPT” as a more transparent and less dangerous option. To round things off, Elon Musk compared an AI’s supposed lack of desire to destroy all of humanity to how humans go out of their way to protect chimpanzees, quite ironically how he uses them with Neuralink. “We recognize that humanity might decide to hunt down all chimpanzees and kill them, but we’re really glad they exist, and we aspire to protect their habitats.” An objective that is not bad at all, but that the ideal is to lead by example as we have commented. This isn’t the first time Musk has pondered creating his own AI or “TruthGPT.” In February he published a tweet indicating that he was clear that what was needed was a development like the one he is now proposing. At the same time, he was also drawing attention to the risks of large-scale AI models, such as those created by OpenAI. Also, Elon Musk, along with several other AI researchers, signed an open letter in March urging companies to stop “giant AI experiments” that their creators cannot “reliably understand, predict, or control.” The steps he is taking It is not clear if the development of “TruthGPT” is very advanced, if there is a specific work at the moment or it is simply an idea that Elon Musk has. But it seems that the owner of Twitter is taking this issue seriously. One example is that the mogul recently quietly created a new AI company, called X.AI, in March. >