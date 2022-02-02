Elon Musk surprises with Starlink Premium: up to 500Mbps connection where you need it

You may like Elon Musk better or worse, but it is clear that the empire he has built is surprising. And his two major current projects are the motor giant Tesla and his company SpaceX, an aerospace colossus that offers different services. And one of them is Starlink. Having Internet in rural areas is an almost impossible task until Elon Musk decided to solve it. For example, in Spain, if you did not have coverage, the only viable option was the Movistar satellite connection. Its speed is quite limited, but at least you have guaranteed access to the Internet. Until Elon Musk arrived and surprised everyone with Starlink, a satellite network that offers a much more powerful Internet connection at a fairly fair price for its characteristics. But the American genius wanted more. SpaceX Premium is priced at $500 per month For this reason, Elon Musk has just announced through his Twitter account a new plan for future Starlink customers that will offer speeds of between 150 and 500 Mbps (latency of 20 to 40 ms), above the 50 to 250 Mbps (20 to 40 ms latency) promised by its regular service. In addition, Starlink Premium also doubles the upload speed to offer between 20 to 40 Mbps. It is also notable that, in addition to offering much higher speed, this premium version of Starlink will work better in “extreme weather conditions” and that your customers will have access 24-hour priority support. It is true that this service is not exactly cheap, since its price skyrockets when compared to the basic Starlink service, but it can be a very viable solution for hundreds of companies that operate in rural areas and need a good Internet connection from a point to which traditional systems do not reach. The conventional version of the satellite connection of the founder of Tesla costs an initial 499 euros for the shipment of the necessary antenna and is priced at 99 euros per month. On the other hand, in the absence of knowing the official prices in our country, Starlink Premium will have an initial cost of 2,500 dollars for the antenna and 500 dollars per month. Obviously, it is not going to be a product for all users, since paying 100 euros is reasonable, but 500 euros means that most pockets cannot afford that amount. But it is a very useful product for offices, shop windows or even users with very large bank accounts and who want to have the best connection in their homes on the outskirts. >