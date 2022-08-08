Elon Musk summoned the CEO of Twitter to a public discussion about the platform’s bots

After Elon Musk withdrew from acquiring all of Twitter, both parties remain at odds. Although there is already a judicial process underway, the businessman wanted to take the to a level.

Along with filing his response to the lawsuit in court, Musk summoned Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal to a public debate the presence of bots on the , using his account to post a survey.

Musk’s questions to Twitter about bots continue

To recap, last Friday Elon Musk presented his response to the lawsuit filed by Twitter for declining his announced intention to buy the entire company, for a total of $44 billion dollars.

The counterclaim was filed in a document of 165 pages in which he sustains his reasons for question the statistics presented to you at the time of negotiating the purchase. According to the tycoon, the metrics provided by Twitter do not accurately reflect how many active users are bots. In his judicial response, he alleges that this condition leads to an “adverse material effect”, which should allow him to decline the agreement they signed.

Twitter responded to Musk’s counterclaim, in a document of 127 pages in which they develop many of the arguments presented by the businessman, supporting them with more evidence and admitting some imputed errors.

The Elon Musk survey

Elon Musk suggested discussing things in public regarding the bot issue, taking action through his Twitter account.

“I hereby challenge @paraga to a public debate on the percentage of Twitter bots”, Musk said to his 102 million followers. “Prove to the public that Twitter has less than 5% fake or spam daily users!”.

He then published a poll in a tweet, asking the community if they believed that less than 5% of Twitter users are bots. At the end of the survey, yesterday, Sunday, the “yes” option prevailed by 64.9%, compared to 35.1% of the “no”.

Despite this summons, no member of Twitter’s executive staff has responded, surely maintaining a reserve until the judicial process continues. The next hearing is set for October 17.